Cannes: Colin Firth WWII Drama ‘Operation Mincemeat’ Sells Out Internationally (EXCLUSIVE)

Colin Firth
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Operation Mincemeat,” a buzzy World War II drama that stars Colin Firth, has sold out international territories at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Warner Bros. has picked up several key markets, as has Central and Eastern European distributor Prorom. The film reunites Firth with John Madden, his “Shakespeare in Love” director. FilmNation Entertainment and Cross City Films were overseeing sales of the picture.

The See Saw Films and Cohen Media Group production boasts a script by Michelle Ashford (“The Pacific,” “John Adams”) and adapts a Ben Macintyre book of the same name. The film will go into pre-production later this year.

“We are delighted that ‘Operation Mincemeat’ has captured the imagination of distributors all over the world at Cannes,” said See-Saw Films co-managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman and Charles Cohen in a statement. “FilmNation have been incredibly passionate about the combination of director John Madden, Michelle Ashford’s script and the cast we are assembling on this project. We are thrilled that so many great companies share their enthusiasm.”

The story unfolds in 1943, as the Allies prepare to launch an all-out assault on Nazi-dominated Europe. Two intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley, concoct a disinformation strategy, aimed at preventing their massive invasion force from being massacred by German soldiers and planes when they touch down on the continent.

Warner Bros. bought France, Germany, Italy, Benelux, Spain, and the U.K. Prorom has Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Romania, and Hungary. Other sales include MGN Films (C.I.S.), Blitz (Ex Yugoslavia), Monolith (Poland), Tanweer (Greece), Sam Films (Iceland), LEV Cinemas (Israel), Italia Film (Middle East), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Ascot Elite (Switzerland), IDC (Latin America), Edko (Hong Kong), PVR (India), Gaga (Japan), Shaw Renters (Singapore), Joy N Contents (South Korea), MovieCloud (Taiwan), Joy N Contents (Thailand), Transmission (Australia/New Zealand), and Empire (South Africa). This was a project that inspired a lot of interest and bidding from companies throughout the festival.

“Operation Mincemeat” is one of several projects FilmNation has in Cannes. The company also was involved in “Down Under Cover,” a comedy with Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish, that sold to Paramount, and is selling the Shailene Woodley thriller “Misanthrope.”

CAA Media Finance is co-repping U.S. rights to “Operation Mincemeat.”

