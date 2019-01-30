Chloe Grace Moretz to Star in Horror Movie ‘Shadow in the Cloud’

Chloe Grace Moretz will star as a World War II pilot in the action horror movie “Shadow in the Cloud.”

Roseanne Liang is directing the film, while Max Landis is penning the script. It centers on a pilot who boards a B-17 Flying Fortress, clutching a black radio bag with top secret contents and orders authorizing her transport. As she puts up with jeers from the all-male crew, strange happenings begin to occur on the plane as the pilot is forced to deal with an oncoming Japanese ambush and an evil prowling within.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales and will present the project to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Midnight Special”) and Fred Berger (“La La Land”) from Automatik are producing with Kelly McCormick (“Atomic Blonde”) and Tom Hern of Four Knights Film. Sandra Yee Ling will serve as executive producer.

Moretz recently starred in “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” and Luca Guadagnino’s remake of “Suspiria.” She’ll next be seen with Isabelle Huppert in the thriller “Greta.”

Liang is a Chinese/New Zealand writer and director whose first feature film, “My Wedding and Other Secrets,” became New Zealand’s highest grossing local feature film in 2011. Her short film “Do No Harm” is getting the feature-length treatment in a movie that Liang will direct. She is also helming the upcoming action thriller “Fuse.”

Moretz is repped by WME and T Squared Entertainment. Liang is repped by WME and Grandview.