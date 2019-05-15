Cannes: Vertical Entertainment Nabs ‘See You Soon,’ Soccer Drama With Liam McIntyre, Harvey Keitel (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has picked up domestic rights to “See You Soon,” the story of a U.S. soccer star who embarks on a romance with a single mother, Variety has learned.

The film’s characters’ lives intersect after the soccer player suffers a career-ending injury in the lead-up to the World Cup. It stars Liam McIntyre (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”), Harvey Keitel, Poppy Drayton (“Downton Abbey”) and newcomer Jenia Tanaeva. The company plans to release the movie on July 26. “See You Soon” is the feature directorial debut of David Mahmoudieh. Central Partnership is handling foreign sales. The sale was finalized at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The film also stars Oleg Taktarov (“Predators”), Spanish soccer legend Carles Puyol and Larissa Malevannaya. Tanaeva wrote the script with Mike Cestari. The romantic drama is produced by Tanaeva under her Rising Moon Prods. banner and Monella Kaplan for eMotion Entertainment, with Alexander Mikhalskiy executive producing.

“‘See You Soon’ is a Cinderella-story, aiming to inspire audiences around the world,” said Tanaeva in a statement. “I hope that every person will find something in the story that resonates with them.”

Vertical Entertainment is an American independent film distributor. Its credits include “Under the Shadow,” “LBJ,” and “Gotti.”