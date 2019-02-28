Berlin Film Review: ‘Western Arabs

a contested Gaza Strip of the soul.
a contested Gaza Strip of the soul.
a contested Gaza Strip of the soul.
“I’m not that noble,” claims Judy Wood (Michelle Monaghan) toward the conclusion of “Saint Judy,” but by that point, Sean Hanish’s tale has long since dissuaded everyone — both in the film, and watching it — of that notion. More problematic than Wood’s holy virtue, however, is the one-note preachiness of this based-on-real-events drama, which [...]
“Late Night,” Mindy Kaling’s buzzy look at sexism and diversity, will hit theaters this summer. Amazon Studios will release the comedy nationwide on June 7, 2019. Nisha Ganatra directs the film, which Kaling wrote, produced, and stars in alongside Emma Thompson. The film scored a massive $13 million domestic distribution deal at this year’s Sundance [...]
PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon” series is easily the best animated franchise this side of “Toy Story.” With each installment, director Dean DeBlois has heightened the stakes and broadened [...]
“Game of Thrones” and “Victoria” star Dame Diana Rigg will receive the second-ever Variety Icon Award at Canneseries. “I am deeply honored to be receiving the award and delighted that the world-wide cultural power of television is being recognized,” said Rigg in a statement. In addition to playing the implacable Olenna Tyrell on “Game of [...]
New York City has handed out its first-ever “Made in NY” grants for film, TV and theatrical projects that are driven by or focused on women. The grants administered through the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment are part of a larger initiative across the city to support women in business ventures. MOME has awarded [...]
“Star Wars Jedi: Fallout Order,” Respawn Entertainment’s long-awaited action adventure game, will be revealed in Chicago during the Star Wars Celebration in April, according to the StarWars.Com website. A special panel on April 13, will give would-be players a first look at the EA published game that centers around a Padawan who survived Order 66 [...]