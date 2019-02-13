Germany’s Sola Media Moves Into Animation Production With ‘Dreambuilders’

Stuttgart-based sales company Sola Media is moving into production with a new animated feature as the company seeks to take a more active role in development.

The firm has boarded the CGI animated feature “Dreambuilders,” directed by Kim Hagen Jensen and produced by Nynne Selin Eidnes of Copenhagen-based First Lady Film. Sola Media managing director Solveig Langeland is executive producing.

“Dreambuilders” centers on Minna, a young girl who misuses her newfound ability to create and control other people’s dreams to teach her bothersome stepsister a lesson. When her stepsister can no longer wake up, Minna has to enter the dream world to save her.

“Thematically, the project is akin to films like ‘Coraline,’ ‘Spirited Away’ and ‘Inception,’” according to Jensen. “It will be characterized by unreal, bizarre dream sequences which form a sharp contrast to Minna’s dull everyday life.”

The film’s look combines the style French graphic novels with more traditional design elements seen in modern animation, he added.

Sola Media is showing early material of the production at the European Film Market in Berlin.

“‘Dreambuilders’ is a film for the whole family that deals with problems with siblings, taking responsibility for your own actions and it celebrates the magic of dreams,” Langeland said.

SF Films is set to release the film theatrically in Scandinavia on Feb. 6, 2020.

Sola Media is also handling world sales on two titles that are premiering at the Berlin Film Festival. The live-action documentary “Kids in the Spotlight,” which follows five children in the youth ensemble at Berlin’s Friedrichstadt-Palast revue theater, unspools in Berlinale Special Gala, while animated feature “Louis & Luca – Mission to the Moon” is in competition in this year’s Berlinale Generation.