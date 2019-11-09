Beanie Feldstein’s Comedy ‘How to Build a Girl’ Bought by IFC

IFC Films has bought North American rights to the Beanie Feldstein coming-of-age comedy “How to Build a Girl” for release in 2020.

The deal was announced Saturday at the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where it won the FIPRESCI Special Presentations award.

“How to Build a Girl” is based on the bestselling semi-autobiographical tale by English journalist Caitlin Moran. Coky Giedroyć directed. The cast includes Paddy Considine, Alfie Allen, Emma Thompson, Chris O’Dowd, Sarah Solemani, Laurie Kynaston, Frank Dillane, and Arinze Kene.

Feldstein, whose credits include “Booksmart” and “Lady Bird,” portrays the protagonist of Moran’s story, which centers on the extroverted teenager Johanna Morrigan on her journey to becoming Dolly Wilde, music journalist as she grows up and discovers her sexuality.

Producers are Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental Pictures. Executive producers are Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden and Sue Bruce-Smith for Film4, Tim Headington and Lia Buman for Tango, Zygi Kamasa and Emma Berkofsky for Lionsgate, and Moran.

The deal was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, executive VP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films, with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales. Lionsgate will release in the U.K.

“We are overjoyed to release ‘How to Build a Girl’ and work with the impressive list of women in front of and behind the camera,” Bocco said. “Caitlin Moran is a supremely talented writer with such a unique and distinct voice and we can’t wait to share this film and Beanie’s performance with American audiences.”

The news was first reported by Deadline.