Sundance: Amazon Closes $13 Million Deal for Mindy Kaling’s ‘Late Night’

Mindy Kaling (L) and Director Nisha Ganatra on the set of Late Night - credit: Emily Aragones/Fimnation
CREDIT: Emily Aragones

Amazon has closed a $13 million deal for “Late Night,” a buzzy comedy about diversity in a late night talk show writers room that is written by, produced, and stars Mindy Kaling. It is the first major sale out of the Sundance Film Festival.

More to come…

