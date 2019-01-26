Sundance: Amazon Closes $13 Million Deal for Mindy Kaling’s ‘Late Night’

Amazon has closed a $13 million deal for “Late Night,” a buzzy comedy about diversity in a late night talk show writers room that is written by, produced, and stars Mindy Kaling. It is the first major sale out of the Sundance Film Festival.
More to come…
