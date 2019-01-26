Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Cancels Sundance Trip Due to ‘Complications’ From Shutdown

Alyssa Milano is an actress, activist, producer, and former singer, and the “Charmed” star might add politician to her plate. When asked about a possible bid for political office at the BlogHer Health Conference In Los Angeles on Friday, she said, “It’s something that I think about.” “It’s not much different than what I’m doing [...]
WASHINGTON — The Newseum, a museum dedicated to journalism and the First Amendment, and located in a prime piece of real estate along Pennsylvania Avenue, will close at the end of 2019. The Freedom Forum, the creator and primary funder of the museum, announced the closure as part of the building’s sale to Johns Hopkins [...]
UPDATED 6:40 p.m. Friday: WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a bill to temporarily reopen the government, bringing to an end the 35-day government shutdown, the longest on record. The agreement, reached on Friday between the White House and congressional leaders, would temporarily reopen the government by providing full funding through Feb. 15. Although [...]
Democrats who enter the 2020 presidential race seeking to line up Hollywood donors may not be getting full endorsements anytime soon. Many of the early candidates figure to be untested. But even those who have earned their battle scars on the national stage will need to convince backers of one overriding attribute: that they can [...]
WASHINGTON — Roger Stone, the longtime associate and confidant to Donald Trump, was arrested on Friday in the latest indictment brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. Stone is accused of misleading the House Intelligence Committee about his attempts to communicate with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. WikiLeaks released a trove of hacked emails from [...]
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted down two proposals — one offered by President Donald Trump and the other by Democrats — to end the shutdown on Senate on Thursday. It’s now likely that the impasse, which has led to 800,000 government workers furloughed or working without pay, will extend at least through the weekend. Senate [...]
WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has been subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to CNN and other news outlets. The report comes a day after Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said that Cohen wanted to indefinitely postpone his voluntary public testimony before the House Oversight Committee and private testimony before the [...]