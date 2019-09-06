×

Toronto: Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta Starring in 'Die In A Gunfight' (EXCLUSIVE)

Brent Lang

Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta have joined the cast of Collin Schiffli’s “Die in a Gunfight,” Variety has learned.

The pair will play star-crossed lovers whose romance is upended by familial tensions. The film follows a young man (Boneta) who falls for the daughter (Daddario) of his father’s nemesis in New York City. At one point, Kaya Scodelario and Josh Hutcherson were slated to play the roles.

Daddario and Boneta join a cast that includes Olivia Munn. “Die in a Gunfight” was written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, who previously collaborated on “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Culmination’s Tom Butterfield, Mark Gordon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz will produce the picture. Politowski’s newly launched Align outfit will be financing the production. CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content are co-representing U.S. rights, with Culmination’s Harry White handling foreign sales. Principal photography will start in October.

“This is the time for a film like ‘Die in a Gunfight,’” said Culmination’s Butterfield in a statement. “It is a classic love story wrapped in an electric, modern action/thriller setting. With this terrific creative group, we are excited to make the ‘True Romance’ of this generation.”

Daddario is best-known for her work in “True Detective.” Upcoming projects include “Night Hunter,” opposite Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley, and “Can You Keep a Secret?,” an adaptation of the bestselling book by Sophie Kinsella.

Boneta starred in “Rock of Ages” and in the biographical series “Luis Miguel,” which he also executive produced. He will next be seen in “Terminator: Dark Fate” alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, and just wrapped production on Paul W.S. Anderson’s “Monster Hunter” starring Milla Jovovich and Ron Perlman.

 

