×

‘Judy’s’ L.A. Premiere: Renee Zellweger Takes Another Ruby Step Toward the Oscars

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Renee Zellweger'Judy' film premiere, Arrivals, Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Sep 2019
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Renée Zellweger continues to follow the yellow brick road to the Oscars.

The Los Angeles premiere of Judy on Thursday night in Beverly Hills kept the Academy Award winner on track for a possible second win come February.

“We’re just so happy we’re able to share it with you tonight,” Zellweger said to the crowd before the screening began at the Academy on Wilshire Boulevard. “And I hope that you guys love it and feel as much for [Garland] in watching it as we did in making it.”

About two hours later, as the credits rolled on the Rupert Goold-directed drama about the last months of Garland’s life, sniffles could be heard throughout the auditorium. Zellweger received thunderous applause when her name appeared on screen.

Downstairs, during the post-screening buffet dinner and reception, Zellweger was mobbed by well-wishers.

“Call Me by Your Name” producer Howard Rosenman told Zellweger that he knew Garland’s fifth husband Mickey Dean, portrayed by “American Horror Story’s” Finn Wittrock, before slipping her his card.

Related

After introducing himself, “Dynasty” actor Maxwell Caulfield asked if he could take a photo of Zellweger with his wife, actress Juliet Mills. Nia Vardalos grabbed a quick word with Zellweger.

Zellweger also shared a big hug with Neil Meron, a producer of “Chicago,” the film that first showcased Zellweger’s singing and earned her the second of her three Oscar nominations.

The night was another in a long list of successful evenings for the Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment film. At the world premiere at Telluride, the line to get in started to form six hours before screening time. Inside, Zellweger received a standing ovation when she was introduced before her pre-screening tribute. The first screening of “Judy” at the Toronto Film Festival received a two-minute standing ovation.

Next up is another screening tomorrow night at the Academy, followed on Monday by what’s being billed as an “intimate screening” at New York’s Crosby Hotel hosted by Harry Connick, Jr.

Guests at last night’s premiere included Sam Smith and Rufus Wainwright (both appear on the soundtrack, duetting with Zellweger), Billy Eichner, Sharon Stone, director Catherine Hardwick, Beth Grant, Elisha Cuthbert, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Facinelli, Naya Rivera and Chord Overstreet.

“Judy” is in theaters on Sept. 27.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • 4127_D015_00199_RC(l-r) Laura Carmichael stars as Lady

    Box Office: 'Downton Abbey' Beats 'Ad Astra,' 'Rambo: Last Blood' on Thursday Night

    “Downton Abbey,” the movie continuation of the hit TV series centering on the Crawley family, has won Thursday previews with $2.1 million from 2,800 North American locations. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt’s space drama “Ad Astra” has launched with $1.5 million in previews, while Sylvester Stallone’s action-thriller “Rambo: Last Blood” scooped up $1.3 million at nearly 2,900 [...]

  • Renee Zellweger'Judy' film premiere, Arrivals, Samuel

    'Judy's' L.A. Premiere: Renee Zellweger Takes Another Ruby Step Toward the Oscars

    Renée Zellweger continues to follow the yellow brick road to the Oscars. The Los Angeles premiere of Judy on Thursday night in Beverly Hills kept the Academy Award winner on track for a possible second win come February. “We’re just so happy we’re able to share it with you tonight,” Zellweger said to the crowd [...]

  • Benedict Andrews (L) and US actress

    Kristen Stewart on the 'Insane Gall' of Directors as 'Seberg' Arrives in San Sebastian

    SAN SEBASTIAN – On Friday, Kristen Stewart and Benedict Andrews’ political thriller “Seberg” plays at the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival, where it opens Perlak, a section dedicated to the Spanish premieres of major international films. The star and her director addressed the media prior to the screening in the festival’s first high-profile press conference, [...]

  • Les Miserables

    Ladj Ly's Cannes Prize-Winner 'Les Miserables' Is France's Oscar Submission

    Ladj Ly’s politically charged drama “Les Miserables,” which won the Jury Prize at Cannes, has been chosen by France’s Oscar committee to enter the international feature film race. In one of the most competitive years for French movies, “Les Miserables” beat out Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” the 18th-century-set romance which won [...]

  • David Kehrl neuer Head of Acquisitions

    'Resident Evil's' Constantin Names Acquisitions, International Co-Production Chief

    David Kehrl is to join Constantin Film, Germany’s leading independent movie producer and distributor, as the head of acquisitions and international co-production. He will report to Martin Moszkowicz, chairman of the executive board at Constantin Film, which produces the “Resident Evil” movies. Starting in February, Kehrl will be responsible for the acquisition of international theatrical [...]

  • The Plague Season 2 Spanish TV

    Telefonica, Atresmedia to Create Content Factory Behemoth

    SAN SEBASTIAN  — In a game-changing move for Spanish-language production Telefonica, Europe’s third biggest telco, and Atresmedia, the original co-creators of “La Casa de Papel,” are uniting to create a new joint contents production giant. Aimed at gaining more scale and uniting talent relations – writers, directors and producers – the 50/50 joint venture will [...]

  • KKR-Backed German Media Conglomerate Finally Has

    KKR-Backed German Media Conglomerate Finally Has a Name: Leonine

    The KKR-backed German media company formed through the merger of Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV, and Wiedemann & Berg Film finally has a name: Leonine. The company revealed its moniker Friday, saying that “Leonine” met its criteria of being associated with its home region of Bavaria and Munich, in southern Germany, and of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad