Oscar Predictions 2019: Breaking Down the Early Frontrunners

The Oscar race is on.

Renée Zellweger is a sure bet to snag a nomination for her transformation in “Judy” and Adam Driver looks certain to be a nominee for his work in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” In the lead for best picture are movies including “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.”

Jennifer Lopez appears to be a lock to earn her first nomination for her work in “Hustlers.” Margot Robbie could be J. Lo’s competition twice with possible noms for the Aussie actor’s work in “Bombshell” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

But it’s only early November. A lot could happen between now and final Oscar voting in January. No one has seen Sam Mendes’ “1917” yet, nor “Cats” for that matter. They could be players, but we still have to wait and see.

We’ll be updating this list from time to time based on who’s on the rise and who’s losing steam.

Best Picture

In the Lead

“The Irishman”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Marriage Story”

“Little Women”

“Parasite”

“Pain and Glory”

Still Possible

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

“A Hidden Life”

“Bombshell”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Just Mercy”

“Rocketman”

“The Farewell”

“The Two Popes”

“Waves”

“Uncut Gems”

“Us”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Director

In the Lead

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”

Terrence Malick, “A Hidden Life”

Still Possible

Marielle Heller, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

James Mangold, “Ford v Ferrari”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Jay Roach, “Bombshell”

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, “Uncut Gems”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Lulu Wang, “The Farewell”

BEST ACTOR

In the Lead

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Robert De Niro, “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Still Possible

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Michael B. Jordan, “Just Mercy”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Robert Pattinson, “The Lighthouse”

Matthew Rhys, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTRESS

In the Lead

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Still Possible

Felicity Jones, “The Aeronauts”

Julianne Moore, “Gloria Bell”

Valerie Pachner, “A Hidden Life”

Kristen Stewart, “Seberg”

Jodie Turner-Smith, “Queen and Slim”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

In the Lead

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Shia LaBeouf, “Honey Boy”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Still Possible

Sterling K. Brown, “Waves”

Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Waves”

Aldis Hodge, “Clemency”

Tracy Letts, “Ford v Ferrari”

John Lithgow, “Bombshell”

Rob Morgan, “Just Mercy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

In the Lead

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Shuzhen Zhao, “The Farewell”

Still Possible

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Little Women”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taylor Russell, “Waves”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

In the Lead

“Bombshell” (Charles Randolph)

“Farewell” (Lulu Wang)

“Marriage Story” (Noah Baumbach)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Quentin Tarantino)

“Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han)

Still Possible

“A Hidden Life” (Terrence Malick)

“Booksmart” (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Susan Haskins and Katie Silberman)

“Honey Boy” (Shia LaBeouf)

“The Lighthouse” (Robert Eggers and Max Eggers)

“Waves” (Trey Edward Shults)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

In the Lead

“Jojo Rabbit” (Taika Waititi)

“Just Mercy” (Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham)

“Little Women” (Greta Gerwig)

“The Irishman” (Steven Zaillian)

“The Two Popes” (Anthony McCarten)

Still Possible

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster)

“Joker” (Todd Phillips and Scott Silver)

“Judy” (Tom Edge)

“Hustlers” (Lorene Scafaria)

Best Animated Feature

In the Lead

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”