×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Oscar Nominees Gather for Lunch Ahead of Host-less Academy Awards

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spike Lee Oscars Nominees Luncheon
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards gathered Monday afternoon for the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills. Those in attendance included directors Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón and Bradley Cooper, actors Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Richard E. Grant, as well as the countless artisans recognized this year for their work on many of the Motion Picture Academy’s favorite films of 2018.

But while celebration was the organization’s number-one order of business Monday, the esteemed collective of film professionals has nevertheless remained embattled — increasingly its resting state — throughout much of the awards season. From a proposed “popular film” Oscar that was openly mocked by high-profile members, to a hosting debacle that saw would-be Oscars emcee Kevin Hart step down amid an outcry over previous homophobic jokes, to a reported attempt to sideline three of the nominated original songs on the Oscars telecast (a plan that was ultimately walked back, again, amid outcry from members) to the still wildly unpopular decision to air certain awards presentations as part of a latter-show package rather than live on ABC — the Academy and its board of governors can’t seem to make a right step. Journalists and filmmakers alike have wondered aloud whether the institution is sacrificing what makes its die-hard audience tune into the show in pursuit of an audience that doesn’t.

Related

Academy president John Bailey kicked things off by quipping about the reaction to that “popular” Oscar situation. He pointed out, as he has before, that at the inaugural Oscars ceremony, two films were handed top honors: “Sunrise” and the more traditionally recognized “Wings.”

“What ever were the founders thinking,” Bailey quipped with notable shade. “Not to worry. It was just a one-off.”

Beyond that, Bailey celebrated the diversity on display in this year’s lineup, including the largest number of female nominees to date. He also touched on an element dear to his heart: the ongoing internationalization of the Academy. “This year’s nominees affirm our success with international inclusion,” Bailey said. Two of the directing nominees, for example, helmed foreign-language films, while two actresses from Cuarón’s “Roma” were recognized and three of the nominated cinematographers shot foreign films.

Nevertheless, there’s still no host for the show. That particular note was not addressed by Bailey or telecast producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss, though an Academy source did finally confirm with Variety that there will in fact be no emcee (the first official word on the matter from the organization). The 91st Oscars will therefore be the first in 30 years to proceed host-less.

Elsewhere in the room, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producer Phil Lord hunkered down with “The Wife” star Glenn Close. “BlacKkKlansman” helmer Spike Lee chatted up “First Reformed” writer-director Paul Schrader (both receiving a lot of love from attendees). And as he is everywhere, “A Star Is Born” star Sam Elliott was one of the most popular people in the crowd.

Regarding the plan to air certain crafts categories in a package taped during commercial breaks throughout the telecast, some nominees felt it an unfair and disappointing decision. Others said they were still wondering whether to tell loved ones to even bother tuning into the show, given that the Academy has not addressed which categories will be handled in this way.

Still others are taking the possibility of their category being held off live air in stride.

“Look, I’ve been to the Grammys lots of times,” said “BlacKkKlansman” composer Terence Blanchard, referencing the fact that the majority of the Recording Academy’s awards aren’t presented on its live telecast. “All these awards shows are fighting for ratings. It’s a battle.”

As if to underscore that point, the annual plea for winners to be brief with their speeches felt more didactic than ever. Gigliotti and Weiss even screened “Traffic” director Steven Soderbergh’s short-but-sweet 2001 speech as an example of what to aspire to.

“The board of governors has promised a three-hour show,” Bailey said. “When you head to the stage, move quickly. Show us how eager you are to get up there.”

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Film

  • null

    'Black Panther' and Spike Lee Land Historic Oscar Noms

    The 91st Academy Award nominations delivered the expected and unexpected, with a strong showing for African-American artists, who were nominated in 10 out of 24 categories, matching totals achieved in 2016 and 2017. “Every year, further steps are taken towards inclusion, but obviously more needs to be done to support women filmmakers,” says Gil Robertson, [...]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    See the Oscar Class Photo of 2019

    This year’s Academy Award nominees gathered Monday for the annual Oscar nominees luncheon and class photo, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors. A number of stars attended the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, including this year’s best actress nominees Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio, and Melissa McCarthy, [...]

  • Angie Thomas

    Fox Developing Movie on 'The Hate U Give' Author's New Book 'On the Come Up'

    Fox 2000 has bought movie rights to the upcoming novel “On the Come Up” from “The Hate U Give” author Angie Thomas. The studio has reunited its “The Hate U Give” production team for “On the Come Up.” George Tillman is directing and Thomas is producing with Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and John Fischer of [...]

  • Michael B. Jordan arrives at the

    Michael B. Jordan's 'Without Remorse' Gets 2020 Release Date

    Paramount has set spy thriller “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” starring Michael B. Jordan, for a Sept. 18, 2020, release. Jordan is starring as operations officer John Clark, who is one of the recurring characters in Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. In the novel, published in 1993 and set during the 1970s, “Without Remorse” provides an origin [...]

  • Spike Lee Oscars Nominees Luncheon

    Oscar Nominees Gather for Lunch Ahead of Host-less Academy Awards

    Nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards gathered Monday afternoon for the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills. Those in attendance included directors Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón and Bradley Cooper, actors Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Richard E. Grant, as well as the countless artisans recognized this year for their work on many of [...]

  • Anya Taylor-Joy

    Anya Taylor-Joy to Star in Edgar Wright's Thriller 'Last Night in Soho' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Glass” star Anya Taylor-Joy will play one of the leads in Edgar Wright’s next film, “Last Night in Soho,” sources tell Variety. Wright and “Penny Dreadful” writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns penned the script for the movie — a Focus and Working Title co-production. Related Diane Warren on Oscars Letting All Song Nominees Perform: 'I Don’t Think It’s Fair [...]

  • Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

    Sundance: Netflix Nears Deal for Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Drama 'Extremely Wicked'

    Netflix is nearing deal for U.S. rights and some international territories for Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy drama “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” The deal cost about $8 million, sources confirmed to Variety. “Extremely Wicked” premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and follows the crimes of Bundy from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad