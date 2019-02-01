Netflix Rolls Out ‘Celebrate the Oscars’ Sidebar

In preparation for the 91st annual Academy Awards later this month, streaming giant Netflix has launched a new sidebar dedicated to honoring the legacy of Hollywood’s biggest night.

“Celebrate the Oscars” is a landing page, available as of today on the service, that spotlights a wide variety of past Oscar winners and nominees. Featured titles range from classics like “Cool Hand Luke” and “The Graduate” to contemporary prizewinners like “No Country for Old Men” and “Lincoln.”

Some of this year’s contenders, like “Black Panther” and “Incredibles 2,” are also included, as well as, of course, Netflix’s own successes like Ava DuVernay’s “13th,” Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma.”

Cuarón’s film became the company’s first-ever best picture nominee last month. It’s 10 overall nominations led the field alongside Fox Searchlight’s “The Favourite.”

The initiative is not unlike Turner Classic Movies’ annual “31 Days of Oscar” programming, which features airings of countless Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning films every February.

The “Celebrate the Oscars” page will be a permanent fixture on the service. Netflix sees it as a way to ensure these celebrated movies are easily accessible to all its subscribers through this awards season and beyond. Throughout the month in the lead-up to the Oscars on Feb. 24, new titles will continue to be added to the list, which will be updated ad infinitum.

To start watching some of these canonical classics now, go to Netflix.com/CelebrateTheOscars.