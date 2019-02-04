×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Lucrecia Martel’s ‘Zama’ Tops International Cinephile Society Winners

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: The Match Factory

If, at this point in this season, you’re tired of hearing the same handful of titles bandied about in the awards conversation, the prizes given out by the International Cinephile Society should come as a tonic. Voted on by a globe-spanning group of over 100 film critics, scholars, programmers and industry professionals, they can be counted on to zig where even the most broad-minded critics’ groups zag, often singling out films widely ignored by other precursors.

Case in point: The big winner in this year’s ICS awards was a Spanish-language auteur work, but it wasn’t “Roma” — Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar frontrunner received only the cinematography prize. Instead, it was “Zama,” a nightmarishly atmospheric colonial drama from Argentinian director Lucrecia Martel, that ruled the roost with wins for Best Picture, Director, Non-English Language Film and Actor for leading man Daniel Giménez Cacho. (It also landed runner-up citations for its adapted screenplay, lensing, production design and supporting actress Lola Dueñas.)

A favorite of critics on the festival circuit — reviewing for Variety at the 2017 Venice fest, this writer called it a “defiantly difficult, finally exhilarating vision” — “Zama” passed largely under the radar on its U.S. release, though the cult of Martel (whose previous films include “The Headless Woman” and “The Holy Girl”) is an intensely devoted one. Submitted as Argentina’s official Oscar entry in last year’s race, it failed to make the shortlist.

Related

The group’s other acting winners included “The Favourite’s” Rachel Weisz and “If Beale Street Could Talk’s” Brian Tyree Henry in the supporting categories, while in a typically idiosyncratic result, newcomer Helena Howard (“Madeline’s Madeline”) and “Shoplifters” star Sakura Ando tied for Best Actress. Screenplay honors went to Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” and Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning” — the latter, shortlisted but not nominated for this year’s foreign-language Oscar, was the group’s Best Picture runner-up. American docmaker RaMell Ross, meanwhile, was a two-time winner, taking Best Documentary and Best Editing for his Oscar-nominated “Hale County This Morning, This Evening.”

Full list of winners:

Best Picture: “Zama” (Runner-up: “Burning”)

Best Director: Lucrecia Martel, “Zama” (Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”)

Best Actress: Sakura Ando, “Shoplifters” and Helena Howard, “Madeline’s Madeline” (tied)

Best Actor: Daniel Giménez Cacho, “Zama” (Runner-up: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed)

Best Supporting Actress: Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite” (Runner-up: Lola Dueñas, “Zama”)

Best Supporting Actor: Brian Tyree Henry, “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Runner-up: Steven Yeun, “Burning”)

Best Original Screenplay: Paul Schrader, “First Reformed” (Runner-up: Hirokazu Kore-eda, “Shoplifters”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Lee Chang-dong and Oh Jung-Mi, “Burning” (Runner-up: Lucrecia Martel, “Zama”)

Best Documentary: “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” (Runner-up: “Minding the Gap”)

Best Non-English Language Film: “Zama” (Runner-up: “Burning”)

Best Animated Feature:“Isle of Dogs” (Runner-up: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”)

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” (Runner-up: Rui Poças. “Zama”)

Best Editing: RaMell Ross, “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” (Runner-up: Bob Murawski and Orson Welles, “The Other Side of the Wind”)

Best Original Score: Nicholas Britell, “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Runner-up: Mowg, “Burning”)

Best Production Design: Astrid Tonnelier, “The Wild Boys” (Runner-up: Renata Pinheiro, “Zama”)

Best Ensemble: “Shoplifters” (Runner-up: “A Paris Education”)

Top 12 Films of 2018

  1. “Zama”
  2. “Burning”
  3. “Roma”
  4. “The Wild Boys”
  5. “Shoplifters”
  6. “The Rider”
  7. “A Bread Factory”
  8. “If Beale Street Could Talk”
  9. “Madeline’s Madeline”
  10. “First Reformed”
  11. “The Favourite”
  12. “The Other Side of the Wind”

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Film

  • Dante Lam Flies to 'The Rescue'

    Dante Lam Flies to 'The Rescue' With China's Biggest Action Project (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ace Hong Kong director Dante Lam has begun work on “The Rescue,” which is set to be the biggest-budget Chinese film made this year. The $90 million action-adventure picture has already claimed a coveted Chinese New Year release slot in 2020. Lam was recently responsible for two of mainland China’s highest-grossing films: “Operation Mekong” and [...]

  • 'Zama' Rules International Cinephile Society Awards

    Lucrecia Martel's 'Zama' Tops International Cinephile Society Winners

    If, at this point in this season, you’re tired of hearing the same handful of titles bandied about in the awards conversation, the prizes given out by the International Cinephile Society should come as a tonic. Voted on by a globe-spanning group of over 100 film critics, scholars, programmers and industry professionals, they can be [...]

  • From left to right: Luis Rojo,

    ‘Spirit,’ ‘Five Little Wolves,’ ‘Ane’ Selected by Madrid’s ECAM Incubator (EXCLUSIVE)

    BARCELONA  — “Sacred Spirit,” “Five Little Wolves” and “Ane” are among five feature projects to be put through development at the ECAM Madrid Film School’s pioneering Incubator development program. The Incubator forms part of The Screen, ECAM’s umbrella initiative aimed at nurturing on the rise Spain-based talent kinks with Europe’s film and TV industries. Selected [...]

  • Bumblebee

    China Box Office: 'Snake' Steals Win as Pre-Holiday Slowdown Deepens

    Chinese animation “White Snake” slithered to a weekend win, as theatrical box office in China, ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, slipped to the lowest total of the past two years. “Snake” scored with just $9 million. The film has now accumulated $64.5 million since its Jan. 11 release, according to data from entertainment [...]

  • HANGIN’ AROUND – In Disney·Pixar’s “Toy

    'Toy Story 4' Drops First Trailer Post-Super Bowl (Watch)

    Bo Peep is back, along with the rest of the gang in the first official trailer for “Toy Story 4.” Sporting a new look, complete with a purple cape, a light blue pantsuit, and a much more commanding demeanor, everyone’s favorite porcelain sheepherder is joined by a host of returning characters including Woody, Buzz, Mr. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad