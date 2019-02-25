‘Green Book’ Director Credits Viggo Mortensen After Winning Best Picture Oscar

Universal’s “Green Book” was the last film standing Sunday night at the 91st Academy Awards, wrapping up a mud-slinging season that saw critics and rival campaigns alike take aim at the film.

“We made this film with love, tenderness, and respect,” said producer Jim Burke. “And it was all done under the direction of Pete Farrelly.”

Taking over, Farrelly gave special thanks to Viggo Mortensen, who faced controversy on the campaign trail.

“He’s right, this is, the whole story is about love, it’s about loving each other, despite our differences, and finding out the truth about who we are, we’re the same people,” he said. “This doesn’t start, by the way, without Viggo Mortensen. All these awards are because Viggo and Mahershala and Linda, but it started with Viggo.”

Producer Charles B. Wessler added, “I want to dedicate this to our great friend Carrie Fisher.”

Directed by comedy helmer Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary”), the film also nabbed awards for supporting actor (Ali) and original screenplay. One of the winning screenwriters, Nick Vallelonga, found himself embroiled in controversy in January when a previous tweet corroborating President Donald Trump’s bogus claim that muslims in Jersey City cheered when the twin towers fell on 9/11. He later apologized for the remarks.

Farrelly’s former penchant of exposing himself to crew members as a joke also became fodder for the assault, as did Mortensen’s unmalicious n-word gaffe during a Q&A session. But in the end, Universal still prevailed. It’s the first win for the studio since 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind.” In fact, it’s the first win for any major studio other than Warner Bros. since that year as well.

“Green Book” also won the Producers Guild prize this year. And Ali was an oft-rewarded performer on the circuit, scooping up Critics’ Choice, SAG-AFTRA and BAFTA awards en route to the Oscars.