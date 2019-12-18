×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Here Are Some Performances and Films Academy Voters May Have Missed (Column)

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Just Mercy Little Women Overlooked Performances
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros./Sony Pictures

The road to the Oscars is full of shoo-ins like Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez. They, and many others, have consistently received nominations and awards as well as recognition from critics groups. But falling through the cracks are plenty of films and individual performances that I hope Academy voters will pay more attention to. 

Alfre Woodard  in Clemency

The veteran actor started gaining awards season buzz as soon as the drama premiered at Sundance. Woodard plays a warden grappling with the responsibility of overseeing death row inmates as her marriage is crumbling. “If Woodard is hoping for her overdue second Oscar nomination after 1983’s ‘Cross Creek,’ she’s got a decent shot with this excruciating character arc,” critic Amy Nicholson wrote in her review for Variety.

Just Mercy

The story of real-life civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson fighting to free wrongfully convicted death row inmate Walter McMillian was one of the year’s most anticipated films. Other than Jamie Foxx picking up a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of McMillian, the Warner Bros. movie has failed to score any accolades. Michael B. Jordan should be getting much more attention for his portrayal of Stevenson.

Florence Pugh

Popular on Variety

It’s been a strange awards season for “Little Women.” The Greta Gerwig-written and -directed adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel of the same name was expected to clean house, but it hasn’t earned much besides Golden Globe noms for lead actress Saoirse Ronan and composer Alexandre Desplat, and a handful of Critics’ Choice noms. Pugh was a favorite for awards nods; hopefully the Academy will give her a well-deserved nomination.

“A Hidden Life”

Terrence Malick’s story of a real-life Austrian put to death after refusing to fight for the Nazis when Hitler invaded his country is one of the year’s most beautiful films. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been given its due. Maybe it’s because it’s on the longer side (so is “The Irishman,” for that matter) or because of the decisiveness of Malick’s filmmaking. Some worship his work, while others are hesitant to give him a chance because his films are slow-paced and tend to feature nonlinear storytelling. But “A Hidden Life” is a true narrative, and stars Valerie Pachner and August Diehl give Oscar-worthy performances.

Taylor Russell and Kelvin Harrison Jr. 

What happened to “Waves,” the buzzy drama about a family torn apart by a horrendous incident? Writer-director Trey Edward Shults’ film was one of the most-talked-about selections at Telluride and Toronto. But it gradually lost steam. That’s too bad: Its two young stars, Russell and Harrison Jr., should be a bigger part of the conversation than just an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Russell’s work in the film.

Robert Pattinson

The future Batman received some of the best reviews of his career for “The Lighthouse,” yet that hasn’t translated to awards love. Director Robert Eggers’ black-and-white two-hander centers on a pair of lighthouse keepers (Pattinson and Willem Dafoe) stationed on a deserted rocky island in 19th-century New England. The men slowly go insane as they try to survive a brutal winter storm. What’s truly crazy is Pattinson’s name failing to rise in the Oscar discussion.

Zhao Shuzhen

Shuzhen is one of this year’s most exciting stories — she’s a Chinese television actor co-starring in her first American project, Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell.” She picked up an Indie Spirit nom and lots of recognition from critics groups but didn’t hear her name called when the nominations were announced for the Golden Globes or the SAG Awards. Perhaps the Academy will do right by her with a supporting actress nom. 

More Film

  • John Williams Music Composer

    With 'Rise of Skywalker,' Composer John Williams Puts His Coda on 'Star Wars'

    With “The Rise of Skywalker,” set to open Dec. 20, composer John Williams closes the book on his 42-year history with “Star Wars” after nine films and more than 20 hours of some of the most lavish and memorable symphonic accompaniment in the history of movies. “Forty years ago, if you said to me, ‘Here’s a [...]

  • Just Mercy Little Women Overlooked Performances

    Here Are Some Performances and Films Academy Voters May Have Missed (Column)

    The road to the Oscars is full of shoo-ins like Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez. They, and many others, have consistently received nominations and awards as well as recognition from critics groups. But falling through the cracks are plenty of films and individual performances that I hope Academy voters will pay [...]

  • Paul Thomas Anderson

    Paul Thomas Anderson's Next Film Lands at Focus Features

    Paul Thomas Anderson is reteaming with Focus Features for his next movie. The filmmaker previously worked with the company on his latest feature, “Phantom Thread.” The still-untitled film is scheduled to begin production in California during spring and summer of 2020. Though details are scarce, the movie is expected to take place in a high [...]

  • Alejandro G. Iñárritu on Bong Joon

    Alejandro G. Iñárritu: Why Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' 'Speaks to All of Us'

    Read more from Variety’s Directors on Directors, in which filmmakers praise their favorite movies of the year, here.  “Parasite” starts as a novel of manners that relentlessly metamorphoses into a black comedy, ghost story, psychological thriller, horror movie, and ends in an unexpected but inevitable tragedy. It was a unanimous Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film [...]

  • Karyn Kusama on Robert Eggers' 'The

    Karyn Kusama: Robert Eggers' 'The Lighthouse' Could Be 'One of This Year’s Most Hopeful Films'

    Read more from Variety’s Directors on Directors, in which filmmakers praise their favorite movies of the year, here.  Light and sky.  Rain and wind.  Sea and smoke.  These are the fearsome natural elements that Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” explores, creating a modern cinema that manages to look both backward and forward. Backward, to an almost square format [...]

  • Michael Moore on Todd Phillips' 'Joker'

    'Joker': Michael Moore Writes Tribute to Todd Phillips' 'Cinematic Masterpiece'

    Read more from Variety’s Directors on Directors, in which filmmakers praise their favorite movies of the year, here.  The story that Todd Phillips tells in “Joker” and the issues that this cinematic masterpiece raises are so profound, so necessary, that if you look away from the genius of this work of art, you will miss the gift [...]

  • Steve McQueen on Pedro Almodovar's 'Pain

    Steve McQueen: Pedro Almodovar's 'Pain and Glory' Is 'His Most Personal and Best Film to Date'

    Read more from Variety’s Directors on Directors, in which filmmakers praise their favorite movies of the year, here.  When I first watched “Pain and Glory” it called to mind the work of Federico Fellini and Ingmar Bergman, who, like Pedro Almodovar, continuously displayed their ability to fuse their own lives and art, taking elements from their personal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad