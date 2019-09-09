XYZ Films Signs Partnership Deal With Logical Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles-based XYZ Films has signed a deal with Logical Pictures to handle North American sales and executive produce a select number of films produced and financed by Logical.

Under the deal, XYZ Films and Logical Pictures will start collaborating on “The Deep House,” directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (“Inside,” “Leatherface”).

“The Deep House” follows a hip young couple, Tina and Ben, who come to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on social media. But their adventure turns south as the pair get locked inside and their presence awakes a dark spirit haunting the house.

XYZ Films is repping U.S. rights while Pulsar Content, the international sales arm of Logical Pictures led by Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett, is selling the film outside the U.S.

“We believe XYZ is the perfect and natural North American partner for our genre line-up, strengthening each other’s market footprint and consolidating a bridge for talents across the Atlantic,” said Logical Pictures producer Eric Tavitian.

Launched in Cannes 2016, Logical Pictures has so far invested in more than 20 projects, including “Farming” and Coralie Fargeat’s “Revenge,” and has just unveiled partnerships with Nicolas Winding Refn’s NWR and Russian production banner Bazelevs. The company is also a shareholder in French genre distributor The Jokers Films which recently released Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” in France.

“Logical and XYZ have a shared philosophy about the future of the entertainment business, which includes a commitment to creating and delivering smart genre films from filmmakers around the world,” said XYZ Films’ co-founder Nate Bolotin. “Together we can establish a consistent pipeline of projects to fuel the appetites of the distributors and audiences in North America looking for original, entertaining stories.”

XYZ Films has five films playing at Toronto: “Synchronic” (pictured) with Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan playing in the Special Presentation section; “Blood Quantum,” which opened the Midnight Madness section; “Color Out of Space” with Nicolas Cage and “El Hoyo/The Platform,” both set for the the Midnight Madness section; and “Jallikattu,” playing in the Contemporary World Cinema section.

XYZ’s roster includes “Stowaway” starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette. The film is now in post-production.