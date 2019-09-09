×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

XYZ Films Signs Partnership Deal With Logical Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Synchronic
CREDIT: TIFF

Los Angeles-based XYZ Films has signed a deal with Logical Pictures to handle North American sales and executive produce a select number of films produced and financed by Logical.

Under the deal, XYZ Films and Logical Pictures will start collaborating on “The Deep House,” directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (“Inside,” “Leatherface”).

“The Deep House” follows a hip young couple, Tina and Ben, who come to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on social media. But their adventure turns south as the pair get locked inside and their presence awakes a dark spirit haunting the house.

XYZ Films is repping U.S. rights while Pulsar Content, the international sales arm of Logical Pictures led by Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett, is selling the film outside the U.S.

“We believe XYZ is the perfect and natural North American partner for our genre line-up, strengthening each other’s market footprint and consolidating a bridge for talents across the Atlantic,” said Logical Pictures producer Eric Tavitian.

Related

Launched in Cannes 2016, Logical Pictures has so far invested in more than 20 projects, including “Farming” and Coralie Fargeat’s “Revenge,” and has just unveiled partnerships with Nicolas Winding Refn’s NWR and Russian production banner Bazelevs. The company is also a shareholder in French genre distributor The Jokers Films which recently released Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” in France.

“Logical and XYZ have a shared philosophy about the future of the entertainment business, which includes a commitment to creating and delivering smart genre films from filmmakers around the world,” said XYZ Films’ co-founder Nate Bolotin. “Together we can establish a consistent pipeline of projects to fuel the appetites of the distributors and audiences in North America looking for original, entertaining stories.”

XYZ Films has five films playing at Toronto: “Synchronic” (pictured) with Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan playing in the Special Presentation section; “Blood Quantum,” which opened the Midnight Madness section; “Color Out of Space” with Nicolas Cage and “El Hoyo/The Platform,” both set for the the Midnight Madness section; and “Jallikattu,” playing in the Contemporary World Cinema section.

XYZ’s roster includes “Stowaway” starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette. The film is now in post-production.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Ready for War

    Toronto Film Review: 'Ready for War'

    Three years into the Revolutionary War, a desperate George Washington hired German soldier Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben to drill discipline into his ragtag troops. Von Steuben helped win American independence, and for his service, he was granted U.S. citizenship. Ever since, immigrants have enlisted in the military as a path toward legal status, putting their [...]

  • Synchronic

    XYZ Films Signs Partnership Deal With Logical Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

    Los Angeles-based XYZ Films has signed a deal with Logical Pictures to handle North American sales and executive produce a select number of films produced and financed by Logical. Under the deal, XYZ Films and Logical Pictures will start collaborating on “The Deep House,” directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (“Inside,” “Leatherface”). “The Deep [...]

  • The Peanut Butter Falcon

    How AMC Theatres Is Promoting Indie Movies

    AMC Theatres isn’t known for arthouse fare, but the world’s largest exhibitor has started to heavily promote indie movies. In June, the company unveiled AMC Artisan Films, a programming and marketing initiative, that has spotlighted quirkier, more adult-oriented fare that arrives without the benefit of a Marvel superhero in the title. Since kicking off the [...]

  • Mick Jagger

    Mick Jagger Boosts 'Burnt Orange Heresy' Appeal

    Mick Jagger was a good get for “Burnt Orange Heresy” producers in more ways than one. They knew the Rolling Stones frontman would raise awareness of the indie project — at the very least, there was sure to be curiosity about his first credited movie role since 2002’s “The Man From Elysian Fields” – but [...]

  • Film Market for European Films to

    Market for European Films to Launch at Miami Film Festival

    European Film Promotion, an agency that acts as a champion for European cinema around the world, has joined with Gallic film promotion agency UniFrance and the Miami Film Festival to launch a sales market for European films targeting Latin American buyers, to be called the Miami Film Market — Mercado Del Cine Frances y Europeo. [...]

  • Sister

    Film Republic Takes San Sebastian Bound ‘Sister,’ Drops First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  — London-based Film Republic has swooped on world rights to Bulgaria’s Svetla Tsotsorkova’s second feature, “Sister,” set to world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival in its prestigious New Directors competition for first and second features. Also playing New Directors, Tsotsorkova’s feature debut, 2015’s ”Thirst,” a character-driven coming of age tale with a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad