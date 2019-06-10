×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

XYZ Films Launches Management Division, Hires Peter Van Steemburg

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: xyz

XYZ Films has launched a management division and hired former Universal executive and ICM agent Peter Van Steemburg.

XYZ, which was founded by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian, said the newly minted division would focus on identifying emerging filmmakers from around the world and working with them to generate opportunities in an increasingly global entertainment landscape.

Steemburg starts in August as the first manager at the new unit. He was most recently VP of acquisitions and production at Universal Pictures Content Group, responsible for acquiring independent features for North America. He started his film career at Miramax, before joining Cinetic Media and then serving an eight-year stint at Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing. At ICM he was an agent in its International Independent department.

“Advocating on behalf of filmmakers is my greatest passion, and no other company is at the vanguard for distinctive and risk-taking voices like XYZ Films,” Steemburg said. “I am wildly impressed with the company that they have built over the past decade and I couldn’t be more thrilled to dive into this new initiative.”

“We’ve been fortunate to work with many visionary directors, and found the greatest success by fully supporting their vision and ensuring that they have the tools they need to execute at the highest level,” XYZ added in a statement. “Peter is a perfect fit to continue building on these core values.  He has a strong track record of recognizing talent and emphatically supporting their work, and his skill set is well-suited to guide artists through the new world of content creation and consumption.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • NISHIMURA Yoshiaki

    Annecy: Studio Ponoc To Produce Olympic Tie-In Ahead Of Tokyo Games

    Studio Ponoc, the hand-drawn animation specialty outlet led by former Studio Ghibli producer Yoshiaki Nishimura, will team with the International Olympic Committee to create an animated short to be released ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games. News of this international collaboration has been timed to mark the opening day of the Annecy Intl. Animation Film [...]

  • JF_5100_v0014_SNL.1001 – Sophie Turner stars as

    After 'Dark Phoenix' Bombs, Where Does 'X-Men' Go From Here?

    When Disney announced its $71.3 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox, X-Men was among the film properties that had executives at the Magic Kingdom frothing at the mouth. The historic merger meant that the Fox-owned band of mutant superheroes could reunite with its comic-book brethren in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was the kind of [...]

  • Byron Allen Entertainment Studios

    Byron Allen, 'Black-ish' Star Marsai Martin to Receive Culture Creators Honors

    The fourth edition of Culture Creators’ annual “Innovators and Leaders” Awards Brunch will take place on Friday, June 22 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Recognizing minorities in film, television, music and fashion, the event will honor Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, with the Icon Award, and “Black-ish” star [...]

  • Moana

    Women Directed Just 3% of Animated Movies (Study)

    Animation companies are moving haltingly to promote women to key roles producing and directing the films and shows they make, according to a new study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. In the past 12 years, 3% of the directors of animated movies were women, and just one, “Kung Fu Panda 2’s” Jennifer Yuh Nelson, [...]

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Renée Zellweger and Sam Rockwell on How Bob Fosse Changed Their Lives

    Renée Zellweger and Sam Rockwell sat down for a chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors. For more, click here. Sam Rockwell and Renée Zellweger both owe a career reinvention to the legendary choreographer and director Bob Fosse. Zellweger cemented her stardom with the 2002 film adaptation of Fosse’s musical “Chicago”; now she’s the latest big-screen superstar to [...]

  • Chinese animation film "White Snake" acquired

    Annecy: Gkids to Release China's 'White Snake' in North America

    Gkids has acquired North American rights to Chinese animated feature “White Snake.” The film was released in China earlier this year and this week has its international premier at the Annecy Int’l Animated Film Festival. The company, which has handled multiple Oscar-nominated animated films, plans to release “White Snake” theatrically this autumn. It will present [...]

  • Dark Phoenix

    China Box Office: 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix's' Mainland Tally Bolsters Dismal U.S. Figures

    “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” may have notched the worst opening weekend in the franchise’s history in the U.S., but it led China’s box office with $32.1 million over the country’s three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend, debuting last Thursday, a day before its U.S. release. The film’s China opening is nearly on par with its $33 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad