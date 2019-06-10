XYZ Films Launches Management Division, Hires Peter Van Steemburg

XYZ Films has launched a management division and hired former Universal executive and ICM agent Peter Van Steemburg.

XYZ, which was founded by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian, said the newly minted division would focus on identifying emerging filmmakers from around the world and working with them to generate opportunities in an increasingly global entertainment landscape.

Steemburg starts in August as the first manager at the new unit. He was most recently VP of acquisitions and production at Universal Pictures Content Group, responsible for acquiring independent features for North America. He started his film career at Miramax, before joining Cinetic Media and then serving an eight-year stint at Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing. At ICM he was an agent in its International Independent department.

“Advocating on behalf of filmmakers is my greatest passion, and no other company is at the vanguard for distinctive and risk-taking voices like XYZ Films,” Steemburg said. “I am wildly impressed with the company that they have built over the past decade and I couldn’t be more thrilled to dive into this new initiative.”

“We’ve been fortunate to work with many visionary directors, and found the greatest success by fully supporting their vision and ensuring that they have the tools they need to execute at the highest level,” XYZ added in a statement. “Peter is a perfect fit to continue building on these core values. He has a strong track record of recognizing talent and emphatically supporting their work, and his skill set is well-suited to guide artists through the new world of content creation and consumption.”