Dogwoof Acquires International Sales Rights to Pulse Films’s ‘XY Chelsea’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Dogwoof

Dogwoof has acquired international sales rights to Tim Travers Hawkins’s “XY Chelsea,” an intimate portrait of Chelsea Manning, the Former Army intelligence analyst who was recently incarcerated after refusing to testify in the WikiLeaks case.

Manning was was sentenced to 35 years at a maximum-security prison for leaking classified military information to WikiLeaks in 2013. Four years later, then U.S. president Barack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence as one of the final acts of his presidency.

The documentary, which will have its world premiere at Tribeca, follows Manning as she prepares her transition to living life for the first time as a free woman. Hawkins was granted exclusive and intimate access to Chelsea after her release from military prison which allowed him to get a unique perspective on Manning.

Produced by Pulse Films, “XY Chelsea” will air on Showtime in North America in June, following its release in the U.K. on May 24.

“‘XY Chelsea’ is a challenging documentary that speaks to many troubling phenomena of our times, yet is also raw, intimate and human-scale,” said Hawkins, who wrote the documentary with Mark Monroe, Enat Sidi and Andrea Scott.

Related

The director said he started making the film based on written diaries that Chelsea mailed to him, and as well as “recorded calls over the heavily-monitored prison line.”

“As we announce the release of the film she is locked up once again, proving both the urgency of her story, and her strength and uncompromising rebelliousness,” added Hawkins.

XY Chelsea was co-financed by the BFI, with the backing of National Lottery funding, Field of Vision and Topic Studio. It was produced by Julia Nottingham, Isabel Davis, Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa, and executive produced by Laura Poitras, Charlotte Cook, Vinnie Malhotra, Mary Burke, Michael Bloom, Lisa Leingang, Sharon Chang, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Blaine Vess, Marisa Clifford and Ryan Harrington

Anna Godas, CEO of Dogwoof, described “XY Chelsea” as “a current, intimate and highly cinematic portrait of a key figure of the 21st century.”

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • Dogwoof Acquires Tribeca-Bound Documentary 'XY Chelsea'

    Dogwoof Acquires International Sales Rights to Pulse Films's 'XY Chelsea'

    Dogwoof has acquired international sales rights to Tim Travers Hawkins’s “XY Chelsea,” an intimate portrait of Chelsea Manning, the Former Army intelligence analyst who was recently incarcerated after refusing to testify in the WikiLeaks case. Manning was was sentenced to 35 years at a maximum-security prison for leaking classified military information to WikiLeaks in 2013. [...]

  • Captain Marvel

    'Captain Marvel' Smashes $1 Billion Milestone at Global Box Office

    Disney’s “Captain Marvel” is the newest member of the billion-dollar club. The superhero tentpole starring Brie Larson officially surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide, reaffirming the long-known notion that female superheroes can hold their own at the box office. The blockbuster has generated $358 million in North America, along with $645 million overseas. “Captain [...]

  • Joker trailer

    'Joker' Trailer Offers First Look at Joaquin Phoenix's Villain

    Smiling may be the theme of the first trailer for Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” yet it’s anything but smile-inducing. The disturbing teaser, set to Jimmy Durante’s “Smile,” was released on Wednesday and shows Joaquin Phoenix’s character’s transformation from a momma’s boy to the Clown Prince of Crime as it gets “crazier out there.” “I used to [...]

  • Shah Rukh Khan, Chinese Propaganda Films

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero,' Chinese Propaganda Titles Set as Beijing Festival Highlights

    Shah Rukh Khan-starring romance “Zero” has been set as the closing film of the Beijing International Film Festival. The sprawling festival will open with “The Composer,” a forthcoming Chinese-Kazakh co-production, as its opening title. The festival, which runs April 13 to 20, 2019, has revealed its full selection of 261 titles. The decision to program [...]

  • Netflix Buys Philippines Horror Film 'Aurora'

    Netflix Buys Philippines Horror Film 'Aurora' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Aurora,” a horror thriller directed by Yam Laranas (“The Road,” “Sigaw”) has been acquired by Netflix. It is one of the first films from The Philippines to be picked up by the global streaming giant and will play out from April 25. With a screenplay by Laranas and Gin de Mesa, the film sees a [...]

  • Missing Link

    Film Review: 'Missing Link'

    Though cocky as they come, Sir Lionel Frost doesn’t fit the mold of other classical adventure heroes, whether animated or otherwise. In “Missing Link,” the top-heavy monster hunter (imbued with chest-swollen bravado by Hugh Jackman) does a remarkable thing upon discovering a rare Sasquatch in America’s still-untamed Pacific Northwest: He listens. Compare that with Indiana [...]

  • Billboard review

    Film Review: 'Billboard'

    As theatrical windows collapse and old distribution models are rendered obsolete, the future seems likely to accommodate more multi-platform initiatives like “Billboard,” a self-described “cine-experience” by writer-director Zeke Zelker. Centered on an indie radio station that holds a promotional contest in a last-ditch bid for solvency, the project exists not only as an 89-minute feature [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad