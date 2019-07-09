Woody Allen’s Next Film to be Sold by FilmNation and Mediapro

Having won the backing of Mediapro, one of Spain’s biggest media groups, and an old ally, Woody Allen’s next and as-yet-untitled feature has found further support with Glen Basner’s FilmNation boarding to co-handle international sales with Mediapro.

New York-based FilmNation, one of the world’s preeminent independent sales companies renowned for its range of titles, handled sales on Allen’s 2016 “Cafe Society” and “Rainy Day in New York.”

The distribution arrangement was confirmed by Mediapro founder Jaime Roures on Tuesday at a press conference in San Sebastian, where Allen will shoot his Spanish feature which goes into production tomorrow, July 10.

Roures added that no distribution has as yet been closed for Spain.

Distribution prospects in Europe could be good, Allen said. “I’ve been very lucky over the years that I’ve had a very good public in Europe, and they’ve enjoyed my films, and I think from early signs they will enjoy this one.

Barring a boycott by leftist Basque party EH Bildu of a reception thrown for Allen today by the mayor of San Sebastian, the reception in Spain for Allen has largely been warm. That did not mean, however, that he was not questioned repeatedly on the virtual lockout by the U.S. industry after Amazon and other U.S. based companies have declined to release “Rainy Day in New York.” This followed renewed sexual molestation allegations leveled against him from 2016 by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow.

Had he ever thought of retiring? one journalist asked.

“I have not thought of retiring because I never think of retiring. My philosophy has always been, no matter what happens from when I started many years ago, to just keep focused on my work and keep working and no matter what has happened in my life with my wife, children, current events, politics, illness, no matter what has happened I focused on my work,” Allen said.

He added: “I don’t think of political or social movements. I’m not equipped mentally to have insights into those things. I deal in human relations and comedy. I think I’ll probably never retire and die in the midst of setting up a film shot on a set making a movie.

His latest film, which has had a provisional title of “Rifkin’s Festival,” is a homage to the San Sebastian Festival, and San Sebastian itself. “Festivals have become too much about stars and commerce,” Allen said, when they used to be more about tributes to great filmmakers. “I feel festivals should represent the highest form of cinema as art and give a chance to great new filmmakers to come along and great veterans to be at the best artistically,” he said.

Allen wrote the screenplay of his film so that his family could spend the summer in San Sebastian, “I remembered San Sebastian from havng been here for the festival asa an exceptionally beautiful city and very charming. It seemed like a place I and my family would enjoy for the few months it takes to make a film.” He declined to go into much new detail about it.

As has been announced, the upcoming feature is set during the San Sebastián Intl. Film Festival, the biggest film event in the Spanish-speaking world, the film follows a married American couple, played by Cristoph Waltz (“Inglorious Basterds”) and Gina Gershon (“Killer Joe”), which attends the event, where they fall into love with other people.

“She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there,” said Spanish producers The Mediapro Studio in a statement last month. “It is a comedy-romance that resolves itself in a funny but romantic way.”

Mediapro, The Mediapro Studio’s Barcelona-based parent company, co-produced previous Allen films “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and “Midnight in Paris,” both winning Academy Awards, “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” a best supporting actress Oscar for Penelope Cruz, the first Oscar ever won by a Spanish actress, and an original screenplay kudo for Allen on “Midnight.”

Bowing in 2008, “Vicky Cristina Barcelona “ grossed $96.4 million worldwide and $23.2 million in U.S. domestic. Released in 2011, “Midnight in ParIs” earned $151.1 million across the globe, including a domestic $56.4 million, Allen’s career record, before adjustment for inflation.

Letty Aronson’s Gravier Productions, which co-produced both with Mediapro, as well as Allen’s “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger,” will fill that role again on the new film, producing with The Mediapro Studio..

The film features an international cast to match the scope of its setting and narrative, also including Spain’s Elena Anaya (“Wonder Woman”), France’s Louis Garrel (“Godard Mon Amour,” “A Faithful Man”), Spain’s Sergi López (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “A Perfect Day”) and long-time Allan regular Wally Shawn (“Radio Days,” “Fog and Manhattan”). Anaya, Lopez, Gerson and Shawn attended the press conference in San Sebastian.