‘Wings of Desire’ Writer Peter Handke and ‘Spoor’ Original Author Olga Tokarczuk Win Nobel Prizes for Literature

Henry Chu

Peter Handke
CREDIT: Georg Hochmuth/EPA/Shutterstock

Austrian writer Peter Handke, who helped pen the screenplay for Wim Wenders’ “Wings of Desire,” and Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, one of whose novels was adapted into the Berlinale film “Spoor,” have been named winners of the Nobel Prize for literature.

Handke was awarded the prize for 2019, and Tokarczuk was announced retroactively as the winner for 2018. The Nobel for literature was not given out last year because of a sexual harassment scandal that engulfed the prize committee.

The prizes come after the body that gives out the award pledged to widen its outlook to take in writers from other parts of the world following mounting criticism of European and Anglophone bias. Both Tokarczuk and Handke, however, are Europeans.

Tokarczuk was considered a strong contender for the prize. Her novel “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead” was widely acclaimed, recently making the Guardian newspaper’s list of top 100 books of this century so far. A philosophically minded murder mystery about the violent deaths of hunters in a small Polish village, it was made into the film “Spoor,” by Agnieszka Holland, which played in competition at the Berlin Film Festival in 2017.

