Wild Bunch Launches BIM Production to Make Italian TV Shows, Films

By

International Correspondent

Richard Madden, Medici - Masters of Florence
CREDIT: ®fabio lovino

As it seeks to focus more on production, Wild Bunch is launching BIM Production, a subsidiary of the Italian outfit BIM Distribution which is owned by Wild Bunch.

BIM Production will be delivering Italian TV programs and films, tapping into the growing demand for premium content from traditional players and streaming services.

The new banner is presided by Antonio Medici, who is also COO of BIM Distribution. It will be spearheaded by Riccardo Russo who serves as CEO and managing director and reports to Medici.

BIM Production will be “drawing on Riccardo Russo’s extensive experience and BIM’s know-how, heritage and network,” said Wild Bunch in a release. Russo was previously in charge of international TV productions at Leone Film Group where he produced the series “Medici: Masters of Florence” (pictured) which Wild Bunch TV sold to key territories.

Wild Bunch said the “dual development of production activities and audiovisual offer is at the heart of Wild Bunch’s strategy, and a major focus of its development.” The company is already involved in production or co-production via its other subsidiaries Senator Film Produktion in Germany, Wild Bunch SA and Wild Bunch TV in France, and Vertigo Films in Spain.

Wild Bunch recently spinned off its international sales operation as a standalone company launched by French film industry veteran Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua with the backing of CAA Media Finance.

Wild Bunch AG, the Frankfurt-listed parent company of Wild Bunch, recently completed its restructuring plan with SWB Finance B.V., a vehicle owned by Wild Bunch AG’s biggest German shareholder, Lars Windhorst.

Recent Wild Bunch films include Ladj Ly’s Cannes Jury Prize-winner “Les Miserables” which has been submitted by France’s Oscar committee for the international feature film category.

