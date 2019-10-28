×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WATCH: Carlos Baena’s Award-Winning Animated Horror Short ‘La Noria’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
La noria
CREDIT: Nightwheel Pictures

MADRID – Spanish animator Carlos Baena (“Toy Story, “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park”) has, through his NightWheel Pictures label, just released his award-winning animated short “La Noria” (Ferris Wheel), available to stream at http://lanoriafilm.com/, and one of the highlights of recent Spanish animation.

At October’s 3D Wire animation market and networking event, where Baena held a standing room only master class teasing his short the year before, “La Noria” won the Audience Award for best Spanish animated short. The prize capped a stellar year for the film which included competition screenings at more than 150 festivals and 80 prizes collected from major events such as Shanghai Intl. Film Festival, ShortShorts in Tokyo, Vancouver’s Spark Animation, L.A.’s Screamfest, Mexico’s Pixelatl, Italy’s View Conference, and Tribeca in New York.

“La Noria” is the story of a grieving young boy terrorized by monsters who rip apart his toys, steal his photos and chase him through his home; to what end is uncertain.

Without making an overt political statement, the film hints at Spain’s militaristic 20th century; the young protagonist has photos of a father-figure in uniform and a teddy bear wearing a soldier-style cap. The look and feel of “La Noria” fit it right alongside other Spanish horror classics such as “The Orphanage,” “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “The Devil’s Backbone.”

Collared and striped pajamas, ornate wallpaper and old fashioned Christmas lights all serve to place the short in a historical and cinematic context established by those who came before him such as J.A. Bayona, Alejandro Amenábar and Guillermo del Toro.

La noria
CREDIT: Nightwheel Pictures

 

 

 

La noria
CREDIT: Nightwheel Pictures

In lieu of dialogue, the short leans heavily on its lullaby score, which also scooped several honors at festivals including Badajoz Short Film Festival and Nola Horror Film Fest.

“La Noria’s” overwhelming success, Baena’s impressive Hollywood resume and the current build in high-end animated cinema in Spain all seem to poise the filmmaker as one of the next in line to helm a feature. Where it might come from, however, is anyone’s guess.

Currently Baena works at Paramount Pictures in L.A., but “La Noria” was created independently from any major studio with a team of artists from around the world. The short was financed with support from Artella, Autodesk and Foundry.

Although he’s been in the U.S. for most of his professional career, Baena did tell Variety that, “Someday I would love to return to work in Spain and be closer to my mother and my family.”

La noria
CREDIT: Nightwheel Pictures

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Better Days

    China Box Office: 'Better Days' Steps Out as World's Top-Grossing Film

    Edgy Chinese youth drama “Better Days” battled through two tangles with Chinese censors to come out on top this weekend as the highest grossing film in the world with a $81.5 million three-day debut, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. Local language melodrama and star power with a dash of grit can go a [...]

  • Guillaume Canet

    Guillaume Canet to Direct Next 'Asterix & Obelix' Installment for Pathé

    Guillaume Canet, one of France’s most successful actors and filmmakers, is set to direct “Asterix & Obelix, the Silk Road,” a live-action film that will mark the next installment of the blockbuster French comic book franchise. Pathé is co-producing the film, budgeted at $60 million, with Les Enfants Terribles and Tresor Films. Pathé will also [...]

  • Japanese actress Alice Hirose poses for

    Tokyo Festival Opens With Heightened Sense of Japanese Tradition, Purpose

    Unfolding while Japan simultaneously hosts the Rugby World Cup, recovers from the recent Typhoon Hagibis, and prepares for the upcoming Olympic Games, the 32nd edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival got under way Monday, with a strong sense of Japanese tradition and heightened conservatism compared with previous years. That feeling was reinforced by last [...]

  • Yoshi Yatabe

    Yoshi Yatabe Says Tokyo Festival Selection Is a Pragmatic and Timely Mix

    Veteran programmer Yoshi Yatabe and his team have steadily steered the Tokyo International Film Festival competition away from the mediocrity of its early years, when even the winners couldn’t get distribution deals in Japan. The 14-film competition line-up for this year’s 32nd edition is a mix of seven world premieres and titles previously screened at [...]

  • Six Degrees of Separation From Lilia

    Tokyo Festival: Crosscut Section Takes a Wild Ride With Southeast Asian Genre Cinema

    An initiative of the Japan Foundation Asia Center, Crosscut Asia is a TIFF section dedicated to films from Asia, especially from emerging markets. Thematically, the sixth edition of Crosscut Asia takes a snapshot of Southeast Asian genre films. It presents eight horror, fantasy and dark future films from the region, together with two episodes from [...]

  • Geena Davis, Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

    Academy's Governors Awards Puts Spotlight on Gender Parity

    Lina Wertmüller wants to see a big change for the Oscars. The 91-year-old Italian director had Isabella Rossellini acting as her translator while accepting her honorary Oscar on Sunday night at the Academy’s Governors Awards in Hollywood. “She would like to change the Oscar to a feminine name,” Rossellini said. “She would like to call [...]

  • "Kim Ji-young"

    Korea Box Office: Local Drama 'Kim Ji-young’ Debuts on Top

    Korean drama “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982” opened on Wednesday and landed on top of the South Korean box office. The film adaptation of a best-selling feminist novel of the same title earned $8.3 million from 1.12 million admissions over five days, including $6.31 million from 829,000 admissions earned over the weekend. Directed by Kim Do-young, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad