Warner Bros, SF Studios Expand Distribution Deal Across Scandinavia

Svensk Filmindustri SF Studios logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Svensk Filmindustri

Warner Bros. Pictures has expanded its distribution deal with SF Studios to include Sweden and have their movies released by the Nordic major through all of Scandinavia.

Warner Bros. Pictures already has a distribution pact with SF Studios in Denmark, Norway and Finland. Under the partnership, SF Studios has been handling the sales, marketing and distribution of Warner Bros. Pictures’ movies in theaters across Denmark, Norway and Finland since 2011. The new deal will kick off of July 1.

“SF Studios is a valued distribution partner in Denmark, Norway and Finland, we are excited to continue our partnership in Sweden and build on our successful work together across the Nordic region”, said Jacques Dubois, the senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Pictures’s EMEA theatrical licensee distribution and strategy.

Michael Porseryd, CEO at SF Studios, said the company was “happy and proud to expand (its) collaboration with one of the world’s leading film studios Warner Bros. Pictures, to Sweden.”

“Together we have the ambition to continue to grow the Nordic cinema industry with films that attract a large and wide audience,” added Porseryd.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming theatrical releases in the Nordics include “IT: Chapter Two,” “Joker” and ”Doctor Sleep.”

SF Studios, which celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this year, recently inked a distribution deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to become the studio’s theatrical distribution partner in the Nordics. The first release from Sony Pictures Entertainment handled by SF Studios across Scandinavia was “Men in Black: International” earlier this month.

