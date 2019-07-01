Vincent Maraval Sets Up Stand-Alone Banner Wild Bunch International

French film industry veteran Vincent Maraval has launched Wild Bunch International (WBI), a stand-alone company which is being set up as a subsidiary of Wild Bunch SA, the company which Maraval co-founded with Brahim Chioua and Vincent Grimond 17 years ago.

Wild Bunch AG, the Frankurt-listed parent company of Wild Bunch SA, recently completed its restructuring plan with SWB Finance B.V., a vehicle owned by Wild Bunch AG’s biggest German shareholder, Lars Windhorst. Keeping Maraval on board at Wild Bunch was one of the prerequisites to get rescued financially because Maraval was identified as a key asset to the company, notably due to his relationship with filmmakers. As such, Maraval remains a shareholder and co-managing director of Wild Bunch.

Wild Bunch, meanwhile, does not have a stake in WBI, according to the register of the Paris commercial court. Maraval and Chioua set up the new company together and are currently the only two shareholders with Maraval owning 80% of it. Along with Maraval, Chioua is still co-managing director of Wild Bunch.

Wild Bunch said in a statement that “the newly-formed entity (will aim) to expand (the company’s) portfolio of film financing and sales activities, including working with third-party partners.”

“For our international sales department, this streamlined structure offers exciting growth prospects that will benefit the entire Wild Bunch family from both a creative and financial perspective,” said Vincent Grimond, the CEO of Wild Bunch. “These limited changes create an opportunity for the Wild Bunch Group to spread its international sales costs on a broader portfolio of films, generating a positive impact on its overhead costs,” added Grimond.

Maraval, who presides WBI, will continue working alongside Eva Diederix, the head of international sales at Wild Bunch, and will be working from Wild Bunch’s headquarters in Paris. Wild Bunch will also handle WBI’s back office.

“This reorganization will have nothing but a positive impact but positive on our willingness and ability to attract new talents and to support and promote creative ambition” said Maraval, who is looking for financial partners to back his new venture.

He said the launch of WBI “also comes from the desire of the international sales team to focus more on market changes and to diversify the services we want to offer talents and producers abroad.”

CAA Media Finance, the independent financing arm of CAA, will be collaborating with WBI. CAA has long represented the U.S. rights to Wild Bunch titles and has also been working with Wild Bunch to source attractive local projects and producers as part of its international push. CAA has also been involved with IMR, the L.A.-based sales company which Maraval is running with Marc Butan and Kim Fox.

Recent Wild Bunch films include Ladj Ly’s Cannes Jury Prize-winner “Les Miserables;” Rebecca Zlotowski’s “An Easy Girl” which received the Directors’ Fortnight SDAC Prize at Cannes; and Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne’s “Young Ahmed” which received best director award at Cannes.

Wild Bunch’s biggest shareholder as of today is ADS Securities, an Abu Dhabi-based financial services company linked to Windhorst, with an 8,91% stake. Grimond has an 8,59% stake. Maraval and Chioua have a 3,18% and 6.76% stakes, respectively, and Windhorst has a 3.41% stake.