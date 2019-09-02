Venice: Bac Films Boosts International Sales Team

Bac Films, the Paris-based film group behind the Venice Horizons title “My Days of Glory,” has bolstered its international sales division with a new team topped by Marine Goulois and Andrea Dos Santos.

Goulois previously worked at SND, the sales arm of the commercial network M6, and Les Films du Losange, while Dos Santos worked at Orange Studio and Alfama Films. They will head the international sales division together.

Goulois, who has a track record handling both prestige auteur movies such as Michael Haneke’s films at Les Films du Losange, and high-concept genre or comedy movies at SND, will also be in charge of international acquisitions.

The new team will be completed by Juliette Béchu, who will work on sales, and Marine Dorville, who will be the festival manager.

“Our ambition is to continue to develop an international lineup of independent European cinema, high-profile English-language projects and animated feature,” said Bac Films president David Grumbach.

“Andréa and Marine complete each other perfectly, and their experience in selling both art house and mainstream films is highly invaluable,” added Grumbach. Since taking over Bac Films in 2013, Grumbach has led the company to board ambitious English-language films like “The Third Wave,” as well as French and foreign-language movies from high-profile auteurs, notably Paolo Virzi’s “Like Crazy” and “The Leisure Seeker,” Thomas Cailley’s “Love at First Fight” and Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or winning “The Square,” which Bac released in France.

The company is rolling into fall with a strong slate, including “Home,” an English-language film directed by actress-turned-helmer Franka Potente, as well as Kaouther Ben Hania’s “The Man Who Sold his Skin,” the animated feature “Yakari,” and Maimouna Doucouré’s “Cuties.”

Bac Films is in Venice with Antoine de Bary’s “My Days of Glory” which stars Vincent Lacoste, Emmanuelle Devos and Noée Abita. The banner will be at San Sebastian with Nicolas Pariser’s “Alice and the Mayor” which premiered at Cannes’s Directors Fortnight and won the Label Europa Cinemas award.