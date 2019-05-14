×
Cannes: Critics’ Week’s ‘A White, White Day’ Sold to France, Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Europe Film Sales

Urban Distribution has bought rights for France and Palace has taken rights for Australia to Hlynur Palmason’s “A White, White Day” (“Hvitur, Hvitur Dagur”) from New Europe Film Sales, ahead of the film’s world premiere in Cannes this week, where it competes in Critics’ Week.

The film is Palmason’s second feature after “Winter Brothers,” which won four prizes at its world premiere in Locarno, and then played more than 60 festivals and won more than 30 prizes and was released in more than 10 territories.

“A White, White Day” is the story of an off-duty police chief from a remote Icelandic town, who begins to suspect a local man of having had an affair with his late wife, who died in a tragic accident two years earlier. Gradually his obsession with finding out the truth accumulates and inevitably begins to endanger himself and his loved ones. The film’s team calls it “a story of grief, revenge and unconditional love.”

The film stars Ingvar Sigurosson, who was seen in Baltasar Kormakur’s “Everest” and the series “Trapped” as well as in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

“A White, White Day” was produced by Join Motion Pictures in Iceland and co-produced by Snowglobe (Denmark), Film i Väst and Hob AB (Sweden), with the support of the Icelandic Film Centre, Danish Film Institute, Icelandic Ministry of Industries and Innovation, Nordisk Film and TV Fond, Swedish Film Institute and Creative Europe Media, in association with RUV, Sena, Kukl and the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

New Europe will hold several market screenings in Cannes.

The film is part of New Europe Film Sales’ strong Scandinavian lineup, which includes the Rotterdam competitors “Sons of Denmark” by Ulaa Salim and “X&Y” by Anna Odell, as well as the upcoming “The Lamb,” starring Noomi Rapace, and “Rams” director Grímur Hákonarson’s “The County,” which the company is currently pre-selling. In Cannes, New Europe is also selling the Berlin Panorama-selected “The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea” by Syllas Tzoumerkas.

