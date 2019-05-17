TrustNordisk Inks Deals on ‘Lake of Death’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has closed several territories on “Lake of Death,” Nini Bull Robsahm’s horror thriller adapted from André Bjerke’s classic 1942 Norwegian novel.

“Lake of Death” follows a small group of friends who a battle to survive in the middle of the forests and fjords of Norway. The story is based on Norwegian legend thought to be an innocent folklore.

The movie was picked up for China (Virtual Cinema), Korea (Yuljin Entertainment), Southeast Asia (CM Holdings) and Hungary (ADS Service).

“Lake of Death” is expected to have its local release in Norway on Halloween. The movie is produced by Thomas Robsahm and Fredrik Pryser for Canopy Film in association with Pryserfilm with support form the Norwegian Film Institute. Robsahm, who is best-known for directing “Manhunt” and “Amnesia,” is one the few female directors thriving within the crime genre in Scandinavia.

“Lake of Death” stars Iben Akerlie, Jacob Andersen Schoyen, Jonathan Harboe and Sohia Lie.

Related Trump — and World Politics — Loom Large at Cannes The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

TrustNordisk’s Cannes slate also includes “The Other Lamb,” the English-language debut of Małgorzata Szumowska (“Body”) with Raffey Cassidy (“Vox Lux”), Michiel Huisman (“Game of Thrones”) and Denise Gough (“Colette”)