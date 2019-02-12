TrustNordisk Closes Deals on ‘Swoon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has closed several deals on “Swoon,” the fantasy-romance pic written and directed by Mans Marlind and Bjorn Stein, the pair behind hit drama series “The Bridge” and “Midnight Sun” as well as “Underworld Awakening” and “Shelter” with Julianne Moore.

“Swoon” unfolds in an imaginary universe and follows the love story between Ninni and John, the young heirs of two rival families who own neighboring amusement parks.

TrustNordisk, which is hosting market screenings for the movie at the EFM, has sold it to Korea (Activers Entertainment), China (Turbo Films), Greece (Weird Wave), Russia CIS (Capella Film), Croatia and Ex-Yugoslavia (Kino Mediteran), Estonia (Estin Film) and Lithuania (Scanorama/Kino Aljausas).

The movie stars Pernilla August, Albin Grenholm, Frida Gustavsson and Robert Gustafson.

“Swoon” was produced by Kristina Aberg at Atmo Rights, whose credits include Tarik Saleh’s “The Nile Hilton Incident,” Erik Gandini’s “Videocracy” and Lisa Aschan’s “She Monkeys.” “Swoon” will be released in Scandinavia by Nordisk on Valentine’s Day. The film was backed by Nordisk Film & TV Fond and the Swedish Film Institute, among others.

TrustNordisk’s EFM slate also includes Hans Petter Moland’s “Out Stealing Horses,” which world-premiered in Berlin’s competition.