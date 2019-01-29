TrustNordisk Boards Fantasy-Adventure Film ‘Mortal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has come on board André Øvredal’s fantasy adventure film “Mortal” in the run-up to the Berlin Film Festival.

Now in post-production, “Mortal” was previously handled by IM Global. TrustNordisk will unveil a promo to buyers at the European Film Market.

“Mortal” (“Torden”) stars Nat Wolff (“The Fault in Our Stars,” “Paper Towns”) as Eric, an American backpacker in the wilderness of western Norway who gets arrested after accidentally killing a teenager, and manages to flee with the young psychologist he met during his detention.

While on the run, with both Norwegian and American authorities tracking him down, Eric finally discovers he has godlike powers based on ancient Norwegian mythology. The film was written by Øvredal and Norman Lesperance (“Door to the Other Side”).

Susan Wendt, TrustNordisk’s managing director, said the company looked forward to working on “this impressive adventure by André Øvredal taking [audiences] into the Nordic mythology.”

Øvredal’s credits include other genre films, notably “Troll Hunter” and most recently “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.”

“Mortal’s” cast is completed by Iben Akerlie, Priyanka Bose and Per Frisch. Budgeted at €6.1 million, “Mortal” is shooting in Norwegian and English.

“Mortal” is being produced by John Einar Hagen, Ben Pugh and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Nordisk Film Production, 42 and Automatik. The film is financially backed by Nordisk Film, Zefyr and Umedia. “Mortal” is set to premiere in Norway in October.

TrustNordisk will be attending the Berlin Film Festival with Hans Petter Moland’s “Out Stealing Horses,” which is set to world premiere in competition.