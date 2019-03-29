×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tributes Pour In for French Film Legend Agnès Varda

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Agnes Varda Governors Award
CREDIT: NIVIERE/VILLARD/SIPA/REX/Shutter

The death of Agnès Varda, a French New Wave icon who was loved and revered around the world, has triggered an outpouring of heartfelt tributes paying homage to her legacy, pioneering work and generous personality.

“Immense sadness. For almost 65 years, Agnès Varda’s eyes and voice embodied cinema with endless inventiveness,” the Cannes Film Festival tweeted. “The place she occupied is irreplaceable. Agnès loved images, words and people. She’s one of those whose youth will never fade.”

https://twitter.com/Festival_Cannes/status/1111598735635693568

The president of the French National Film Board, Frederique Bredin, said in a statement that Varda was “generous, joyful, profoundly humane.”

“Agnès Varda enlightened our lives with her films, which were insanely inventive….What she brought us through her work and through her battles to improve the condition of women is priceless,” Bredin wrote.

Cannes’ former president Gilles Jacob wrote on Twitter that Varda’s films “are our treasure. A national treasure: that of the French spirit.”

French film promotion organization UniFrance wrote that “the sadness will never end.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • Agnes Varda Governors Award

    Tributes Pour In for French Film Legend Agnès Varda

    The death of Agnès Varda, a French New Wave icon who was loved and revered around the world, has triggered an outpouring of heartfelt tributes paying homage to Varda’s legacy, pioneering work and generous personality. “Immense sadness. For almost 65 years, Agnès Varda’s eyes and voice embodied cinema with endless inventiveness,” said the Cannes Film [...]

  • Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones70th Primetime

    International TV Newswire: ‘Black Mirror’ Tease, Starzplay Hits Spain, ESG Taps Jablonska, Annecy Fest

    LILLE, France — In this week’s Newswire, Variety catches Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones at Series Mania, Starzplay continues its major territory overseas rill-out, Endemol Shine Group hires Kasia Jablonska as its digital sales boss, and France’s Annecy Intl. Animation Festival reveals early sections. ‘BLACK MIRROR’ TEASES RETURNING DIRECTOR “Black Mirror’s” Charlie Brooker and Annabel [...]

  • Agnes Varda

    Agnès Varda, Leading Light of French New Wave, Dies at 90

    Agnès Varda, a leading light of the French New Wave who directed such films as “Cléo From 5 to 7,” “Vagabond” and “Faces Places,” has died. She was 90. Varda’s death from breast cancer at her Paris home was confirmed Friday by her family. “The filmmaker and artist Agnès Varda died from a cancer at [...]

  • Scandal Hit Japanese Celebrity Pierre Taki

    Why Scandal Hit Japanese Celebrity Pierre Taki Could Defy the Death Cycle

    Celebrity scandals are hardly unusual in Japan – the weekly tabloids found in every convenience store dig up new ones for every issue. But the March 12 arrest of musician-actor Pierre Taki for cocaine possession sent larger than usual shock waves through the local entertainment industry. Two weeks later, they are still reverberating. A front [...]

  • Super Deluxe review

    Film Review: ‘Super Deluxe’

    Movies as diverse as “Short Cuts,” “Weekend at Bernie’s,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Magnolia” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth” are among the source material that inspire wink-wink allusions and tonal disruptions throughout “Super Deluxe,” an overextended and wildly uneven Tamil-language extravaganza that manages to impress largely because it’s such a shoot-the-works, go-for-broke mess. You may [...]

  • 'Unplanned': Bad Drama But Good Propaganda

    Film Review: 'Unplanned'

    “Unplanned” isn’t a good movie, but it’s effective propaganda — or, at least, it is if you belong to the group it’s targeting: those who believe that abortion in America, though a legal right, is really a crime. It’s hard to imagine the movie drawing many viewers outside that self-selected demographic. “Unplanned” preaches to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad