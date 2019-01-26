×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tributes to Oscar-Winning Composer Michel Legrand Pour In

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tributes have begun pouring in for Michel Legrand, the three-time Oscar-winning composer of “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” “Yentl” and “The Young Girls of Rochefort,” who died at his home early Saturday in Paris at the age of 86.

Gilles Jacob, the former president of the Cannes Film Festival, said that Legrand’s “notes were soft as caress, his umbrellas made us cry. By leaving us on the sly, Michel Legrand commits his first false note. Music, Maestro, please.”

Pierre Lescure, the current president of the Cannes Film Festival, tweeted: “Michel Legrand composed cult songs. And some little fantasies, full of his pretty fierce irony. I remember this title ‘1964’ where a father tells the Yéyés to his children.”

The French cinematheque cited one of Legrand’s own quotes: “I ended up acquiring the conviction that death is not the end. Life goes on after, in a different way.”

French film promotion organization UniFrance wrote: “Michel Legrand has gone, and the windmills of our minds have ceased turning. Farewell Maestro, and thank you for these 86 years of swing, grace, harmony and beauty. Hope you and Jacques D. will reunite to make those clouds dance above our heads.”

The president of the French National Film Board (CNC), Frederique Bredin, issued a statement paying tribute to Legrand. “He created scores for films as a second dialogue, from Agnes Varda’s ‘Cleo de 5 à 7,’ to Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘A Woman Is a Woman’ and Norman Jewison’s ‘The Thomas Crown Affair,’ Robert Mulligan’s ‘Summer of ’42” or Barbra Streisand’s ‘Yentl,’ for which he received three Oscars.

“Through his work on ‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’ and ‘The Young Girls of Rochefort,’ Legrand created the most beautiful scores of French cinema, giving birth, with Jacques Demy, to the musical comedy as a new film genre,” Bredin said.

Popular on Variety

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

More Film

  • Michel Legrand Dead: International Tributes Pour

    Tributes to Oscar-Winning Composer Michel Legrand Pour In

    Tributes have begun pouring in for Michel Legrand, the three-time Oscar-winning composer of “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” “Yentl” and “The Young Girls of Rochefort,” who died at his home early Saturday in Paris at the age of 86. Gilles Jacob, the former president of the Cannes Film Festival, said that Legrand’s “notes were soft as [...]

  • Paddleton

    Sundance Film Review: 'Paddleton'

    A movie about cancer has no right to be as consistently amusing as “Paddleton” — a triumph for which credit should be spread around, even if it most deservedly goes to Ray Romano. As a bachelor whose best friend is facing his final days, Romano infuses this otherwise downcast material with regular doses of humor, [...]

  • Dira Paes and Julio Machado appear

    Sundance Film Review: 'Divine Love'

    “It was 2027. Brazil had changed.” These are the first words spoken in “Divine Love,” delivered in remote voiceover by a strangely impassive-sounding child — and even as the film’s flickering neons and giddy synth score invite some suspension of reality, it’s hard not to wonder what President Jair Bolsonaro has done with the place. [...]

  • 'The Inventor: Out for Blood in

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley'

    After things go really wrong in Alex Gibney’s documentary “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” one of his interview subjects jokes about developing a truth serum. Now there’s a million-dollar idea — maybe even a nine-billion-dollar idea. That was the astronomical valuation staked on a company called Theranos, founded by Silicon Valley darling [...]

  • Share review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Share'

    The cellphone video at the center of Pippa Bianco’s “Share” is hard to discern, which is just how the unsettling writer-director wants it. There’s high school basketball player Mandy (Rhianne Barreto), blackout drunk on a tile floor. And boys — who? how many? — mocking her as Mandy’s crush A.J. (Nicholas Galitzine) pulls down her [...]

  • Michel LegrandMICHEL LEGRAND - 1981

    Michel Legrand, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 86

    Michel Legrand, three-time Oscar winner and composer of such classic film songs as “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “I Will Wait for You,” “You Must Believe in Spring” and “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?”, along with the groundbreaking musical score for “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” has died. He was 86. Legrand [...]

  • In Like Flynn review

    Film Review: ‘In Like Flynn’

    A jauntily old-fashioned adventure that plays like the nautical equivalent of a picaresque road movie, “In Like Flynn” offers a fanciful glimpse at the pre-fame formative experiences of Old Hollywood luminary Errol Flynn, indicating that the future star of “Captain Blood” and “The Adventures of Robin Hood” engaged in a fair share of death-defying derring-do [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad