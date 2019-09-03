×

First Look: Trailer for Venice Critics’ Week Closing Film ‘Sanctorum’ by Joshua Gil (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mexican filmmaker Joshua Gil’s “Sanctorum” bows its trailer exclusively through Variety as it gears up for its world premiere at the 34th Venice International Film Critics’ Week.

Gil’s second feature film is set to screen out of competition as it closes Venice Critics’ Week, an independent and parallel section organized by the Italian Critics union SNCCI during Venice.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the visual and aural feast that is “Sanctorum.” Its sound design, which Gil said took up a year, was crafted by sound designer-supervising sound editor Sergio Diaz whose multi-awarded credits include such gems as “Roma,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Untamed” and “Babel.”

Gil, who has a Master’s Degree in cinematography and served as an assistant camera on Carlos Reygadas’ stunning debut “Japon,” among others, worked alongside his co-DP Mateo Guzman and production designer Rafael Camacho to create the film’s visual spectacle.

Related

Filmed mostly in the indigenous language of Mije with non-pros in Oaxaca and Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni salt flats, “Sanctorum” unfolds in a rural village caught in the crossfire between the military and the drug cartels. A little boy’s mother vanishes along with other fellow workers at a marijuana farm. His grief-stricken grandmother tells him to go into the forest and ask the sky, the wind and the water to bring back his mother, unharmed. Perhaps in answer to his cries, the awesome power of nature unleashes itself.

Gil, whose feature debut “Maldad” took home a clutch of awards in 2015, won a cash prize and a year of mentorship from the Tribeca Film Institute for “Sanctorum” at the 14th Morelia Int’l Film Festival’s work-in-progress program, Impulso Morelia. It also participated in Ventana Sur’s 10th Primer Corte pix-in-post competition last year and in the Rotterdam Lab, among others.

The narco-violence in his country is a recurring theme in Gil’s work but “Sanctorum” is more hopeful, more mystical.

“We wanted to make this film to denounce the unfortunate circumstances Mexico is living in where the government does little to help its vulnerable communities but ultimately, it’s a call for peace and harmony in our country,” said producer Carlos Sosa of Viento del Norte Cine, who leads a bevy of producers that include Laura Imperiale of Cacerola Films, Gil’s Parabola Cine and Marion D’Ornano. Canada’s Amy Darling of Media Darling boarded the film as an associate producer.

“Sanctorum” is set to compete at the upcoming Morelia Int’l Film Fest in October.

The 76th Venice Int’l Film Festival runs Aug. 28 through Sept. 7.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Chinese animation film Nezha breaks box

    China’s Summer Box Office Edges Up, Reaches $2.45 Billion

    Theatrical box office in China rose by 1% in the summer season and hit new records in June and August, according to ticketing firm Maoyan. The recently listed company reported that China’s gross revenues hit RMB17.6 billion in the June-to-August period this year, up from RMB17.4 billion last year and RMB16.3 billion in summer 2017. [...]

  • Renée Zellweger, Adam Driver Gain Oscar

    Telluride: Oscar Buzz Builds For Renée Zellweger, Adam Driver and 'The Two Popes'

    This year’s Telluride Film Festival began on Thursday with the Guest/Patron Brunch on a private estate about a 30-minute drive from the center of town. Eggs, bacon and fruit salad were being served as the sun was shining on Martin Scorsese, Adam Driver, Noah Baumbach, Laura Dern, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Ken Burns, Ric Burns, [...]

  • Tanaya BeattyHFPA and InStyle party, Arrivals,

    Johnny Depp's Dior Ad Co-Star Tanaya Beatty Speaks Out, Encourages Him to Donate to Native Cause

    Tanaya Beatty, Johnny Depp’s co-star in a short film promoting luxury brand Dior’s fragrance Sauvage, has spoken out about the controversial campaign. In multiple posts on Instagram, titled “Just Ad Indian,” the “Yellowstone” actor wrote about her own experience as a performer of First Nations descent and of the Native American-themed Dior campaign specifically. Beatty’s [...]

  • The Two Popes

    Telluride Film Review: 'The Two Popes'

    Don’t tell Trump, but the pope is arguably the only world leader with more power than the U.S. president. And yet, despite its importance — and the fact that popes typically serve unto death, rather than four to eight years at a time — the position gets considerably less attention in popular entertainment. Maybe it’s [...]

  • The King - Timothée Chalamet -

    Venice Film Review: Timothée Chalamet in 'The King'

    The older he gets (he’s now 23), the more Timothée Chalemet looks like a svelte, neurasthenic-rock-star version of Daniel Day-Lewis. In “The King,” a sprawling but intimate royal-court medieval pageant movie, he plays Hal, the Prince of Wales, who will become Henry V. In the early scenes, when Hal is a dissolute party boy, drinking [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad