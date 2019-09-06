×
Toronto Facetime: Alejandro Amenabar

'Mientras dure la guerra' -Rodaje Modmedia-
CREDIT: Teresa Isasi

On Oct. 12, 1936, as Spain’s Civil War raged, the aged Spanish writer Miguel de Unamuno, rector of the University of Salamanca, rose to address rebel General Francisco Franco’s fascist supporters, declaring that he abominated their cause.

He risked execution with his insanely brave speech. It marks the climax of “While at War,” directed by Alejandro Amenabar (“Open Your Eyes,” “The Others”). The first Movistar Plus Original Film, which carried one of biggest budgets of a Spanish movie in 2019, the psychological thriller, shortlisted as Spain’s Oscar entry, world premieres at the Toronto Film Festival  as a Special Presentation. Variety spoke to Amenabar.

“While at War” marks your return to Spanish-language filmmaking 14 years after the Oscar-winning “The Sea Inside.” Why now?

It’s always a question of the story: Finding something, real or invented, through which to express myself. I knew nothing about Unamuno’s speech.  But I dug deeper, out of simple curiosity. My co-screenwriter Alejandro Hernández and I realized that there was a story not only about Unamuno and the Spanish Civil War but also about Spain,  how we Spaniards relate to one another. The film became my vision of Spain.

With a wider resonance, however. The film seems a plea for dialogue, not confrontation, which rings true especially today. 

Every morning, I take my dog for a walk and meet up with a group of retired neighbors, of different ideologies, which talk, talk, talk about politics, and then go home and meet up the next day. That seems to me to be highly healthy. But some of the conflicts the film points up are not that far from those in other countries. The film talks about fascism. Unfortunately, we’re now suffering its return.

“While at War” starts with a black-and-white shot of the Spanish flag which, at least at first glance, could be at any time during the last 200 years…. 

Yes, whenever we could connect the past and present, we did, reinforcing the link. Franco restored Spain’s current flag, its national anthem and the monarchy. In some ways, Franco’s still very present in our society. There’s a sense of a Stockholm Syndrome about the society he restored. The feeling I had writing this film was of discovering that my father’s Darth Vader.

The film charts Franco’s inexorable ascent to power and his realization that he needed to slow down the Civil War to execute enough of his enemies. But “While at War” also humanizes Franco.

A writer always has to try to enter his character’s minds, if not, a story lacks dramatic interest. One of the most interesting parts of the writing process for me was to plumb Franco’s mind. I decided to include his timidity, problems with pronunciation, his piping voice. He was a bit like Claudius in Robert Graves’ “I, Claudius,” someone in the shadows, who doesn’t seem to be a protagonist, didn’t have the body stance of a fascist, but was a kind of wolf in sheep’s clothing. Yet he evidently loved his family very much and thought he was saving Spain.

