Toonz Media Group Names Carlos Biern President of Animation Production

Celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, India’s Toonz Media Group announced on Monday a change in leadership at its Spanish subsidiary Imira Entertainment, one of Spain’s leading producers and distributors of kids and family content.

The doble move sees seasoned animation producer Carlos Biern joins Toonz as its new president of animation productions & co-productions for the group as a whole, as well as its subsidiary companies. At Imira, he will manage new projects as well as build up those started under Robinson.

Appointed as interim CEO in December 2017, Paul Robinson has stepped down from the position but will continue to provide strategic advice to the group and also head up Imira’s core strategic alliances, such as on Canal Clan International, a joint venture with Spanish broadcaster RTVE, and on Malish TV Russia.

Before joining Imira, Robinson has held executive positions in kids and family at the BBC, The Walt Disney Company and NBC Universal. Biern is currently president of the Spanish Federation of Animation and Visual Effects Producers (DIBOOS).

Both executives will report to Toonz Media Group CEO, P. Jayakumar, while working collaboratively for the group.

“We thank Paul for his service over these past 18 months and are delighted to continue to benefit from his expertise and extensive experience as we expand across all our entertainment divisions and welcome Carlos who brings with him a valuable knowledge and years of experience in the international as well as the Spanish arena.” Jayakumar said in a press release.

“It has been a pleasure to lead a wonderful team of people and to contribute to help make a Spanish distribution company a little more global and worldwide in its reach and aspirations,” added Robinson. “The global market is changing rapidly, and there is an imperative for us to continue to develop new routes to market and strategically serve our customers better whilst developing new business opportunities.”

Biern expressed his excitement about the new role: “I am delighted to be joining such a vibrant entertainment group and working with both Imira and Toonz experienced teams. I am extremely happy to take this role to build even more our presence by incorporating the best creative talent in kids and family entertainment from all over the world.”

In a milestone move last July, Imira linked with Catalan public broadcaster Televisió de Catalunya (TVC), Toonz Media Group and Irish animation studio Telegael on the co-production and global distribution of “Mondo Yan,” an 3D CGI animated series for kids 5-8 set for delivery Q4 of this year.