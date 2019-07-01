×

Toonz Media Group Names Carlos Biern President of Animation Production

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carlos Biern, P. Jayakumarar and Paul Robinson

Celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, India’s Toonz Media Group announced on Monday a change in leadership at its Spanish subsidiary Imira Entertainment, one of Spain’s leading producers and distributors of kids and family content.

The doble move sees seasoned animation producer Carlos Biern joins Toonz as its new president of animation productions & co-productions for the group as a whole, as well as its subsidiary companies. At Imira, he will manage new projects as well as build up those started under Robinson.

Appointed as interim CEO in December 2017, Paul Robinson has stepped down from the position but will continue to provide strategic advice to the group and also head up Imira’s core strategic alliances, such as on Canal Clan International, a joint venture with Spanish broadcaster RTVE, and on Malish TV Russia.

Before joining Imira, Robinson has held executive positions in kids and family at the BBC, The Walt Disney Company and NBC Universal. Biern is currently president of the Spanish Federation of Animation and Visual Effects Producers (DIBOOS).

Both executives will report to Toonz Media Group CEO, P. Jayakumar, while working collaboratively for the group.

“We thank Paul for his service over these past 18 months and are delighted to continue to benefit from his expertise and extensive experience as we expand across all our entertainment divisions and welcome Carlos who brings with him a valuable knowledge and years of experience in the international as well as the Spanish arena.” Jayakumar said in a press release.

“It has been a pleasure to lead a wonderful team of people and to contribute to help make a Spanish distribution company a little more global and worldwide in its reach and aspirations,” added Robinson. “The global market is changing rapidly, and there is an imperative for us to continue to develop new routes to market and strategically serve our customers better whilst developing new business opportunities.”

Biern expressed his excitement about the new role: “I am delighted to be joining such a vibrant entertainment group and working with both Imira and Toonz experienced teams. I am extremely happy to take this role to build even more our presence by incorporating the best creative talent in kids and family entertainment from all over the world.”

In a milestone move last July, Imira linked with Catalan public broadcaster Televisió de Catalunya (TVC), Toonz Media Group and Irish animation studio Telegael on the co-production and global distribution of “Mondo Yan,” an 3D CGI animated series for kids 5-8 set for delivery Q4 of this year.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Film

  • Jumanji Sequel Drops First Trailer

    'Jumanji: The Next Level' Drops First Trailer

    Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are heading back to the jungle. Sony debuted the first look at “Jumanji: The Next Level,” a sequel to the 2017 surprise hit “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” In the upcoming adventure the gang returns to Jumanji only to find the video game world looks a [...]

  • 'On Cinema' Creators' Comedy 'Mister America'

    Magnolia Nabs 'Mister America,' Political Comedy From 'On Cinema' Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnolia Pictures has nabbed North American rights to “Mister America,” a feature-length comedy that’s being billed as an extension of the world of “On Cinema,” the cult Adult Swim show. The film stars “On Cinema” hosts Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington and follows Heidecker’s attempt to enter the world of politics. Eric Notarnicola, who previously [...]

  • Aladdin

    Korea Box Office: 'Aladdin' Reclaims Top Spot, as 'Toy Story 4' Slips to Second

    “Aladdin” reclaimed its top spot, at the Korean box office over the weekend, beating “Toy Story 4”. “Aladdin” earned $7 million from 910,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a cumulative total of $61.1 million after six weekends on release. “Toy Story 4” declined only modestly, down 29%, as it slipped to second place. The [...]

  • Les Miserables

    Wild Bunch Sets Up Standalone Sales Banner Under Vincent Maraval

    Wild Bunch is spinning off its international sales operation as a standalone company, Wild Bunch International (WBI), under French film industry veteran Vincent Maraval, who co-founded the original firm with Brahim Chioua and Vincent Grimond 17 years ago. The new outfit, which is being set up as a subsidiary of Wild Bunch, will handle world [...]

  • Anubhav-sinha-and-Cary-Rajinder-Sawhney-at-film-festival

    Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’ Wins at London Indian Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Article 15” has scooped the audience award at the London Indian Film Festival. Anubhav Sinha’s movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and also opened the tenth edition of LIFF, which is Europe’s largest South Asian film festival. Khurrana stars as a police officer from a privileged background in “Article 15,” which Zee Studios International is distributing. He [...]

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

    China Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Nets $97 Million Debut

    “Spider-Man: Far From Home” swung into the China box office with a $97.2 million opening weekend, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway — the fourth best debut of all time for a superhero film in the territory, behind April’s “Avengers: Endgame,” last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Venom.” The June 28 China release came [...]

  • Lara

    Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Lara'

    Of all the ways to begin a movie, few are more cruel than presenting a character such as Lara Jenkins and, before the audience has even gotten the chance to know her, showing her wearily open the window to her depressing German flat, position a chair and prepare to jump. Then the doorbell rings. It [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad