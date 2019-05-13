×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tom Zickler Pays Tribute to DEFA with ‘Traumfabrik’

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Traumfabrik” marks the return of one of Germany’s most successful producers back onto the film stage in more ways than one.

A period-piece love letter to East Germany’s famed DEFA film studios, now known as Studio Babelsberg, “Traumfabrik” is a romantic drama set in 1961 that follows a young studio extra’s ambitious efforts to reunite with the French girl he loves after being separated by the construction of the Berlin Wall.

It’s also the name of a new Studio Babelsberg shingle headed by veteran producer Tom Zickler and Christoph Fisser, Studio Babelsberg vice president and COO.

Zickler launched the joint venture in 2017 after nearly 20 years of working with actor-director Til Schweiger on some of Germany’s most successful films of the past two decades. Overseeing production at Barefoot Films and Mr. Brown Entertainment, Zickler produced such hits as 1997’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”; 2010’s “Friendship!” and 2014’s “Head Full of Honey.”

Related

The new company also marks a return to his professional roots. Zickler began his film career in East Germany working at DEFA in 1986, three years before German reunification led to the privatization of the studio.

“When we decided to set up the new company, I wanted our first film to actually be set at Studio Babelsberg,” Zickler tells Variety.

“I had the idea for years of making a film about a dream factory under socialist conditions. It was an extraordinary place, even back then. We had to be independent of the whole dilapidated DDR economy. Every profession existed here at the studios. It had its own bakery, its own garden nursery, its own butcher’s shop. If we needed flowers, we couldn’t just go to a flower shop and buy them. Everything had to be made here. There was a real freethinking spirit on the lot.”

“Traumfabrik,” Studio Babelsberg’s first major German-language in-house production in two decades, tells the story of love ripped apart by political events – something Zickler experienced first hand as a young man.

Despite its East German subject matter, the film also found inspiration in Hollywood – specifically the varied accounts of how an ambitious teenage Steven Spielberg would sneak onto the Universal Studios lot and commandeer empty offices during school breaks in the 1960s.

Zickler was not only eager to bring German productions back to Babelsberg, which in recent years has become better known as a key co-production partner for major Hollywood titles like “Captain America: Civil War” and Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies,” but also to pay tribute to the studio’s eventful history, including the DEFA years that spanned from 1946 to 1990.

Zickler notes that “it does hurt a bit” when Studio Babelsberg is discussed and the focus is usually only on the early years through the 1930s and on the post-reunification era that brought Hollywood productions and the likes of George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino to the studio.

“There are 45 years of DEFA history here after all,” he stresses.

Zickler is quick to point out that Babelsberg, one of the world’s oldest film studios, managed to survive five distinct social systems: Imperial Germany, the Weimar Republic, fascism, annihilation, socialist reconstruction and today’s market economy. “Films were shot here every day, regardless of what was going on, whether it was world war or runaway inflation. It’s a crazy history.”

Directed by Martin Schreier and written by Arend Remmers, “Traumfabrik” stars Dennis Mojen as the young bit-part actor who dreams big and Emilia Schüle as the object of his affection.

With a budget of more than €8 million ($9 million), the lavish production was made possible with the support of some of Germany’s leading producers, including Tobis Filmproduktion,  ARRI Media, Michael Herbig’s herbX Film, Matthias Schweighöfer’s Pantaleon Films and Telepool.

Picture Tree International is handling world sales for the film, which will hit German theaters July 4 via Tobis.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Tom Zickler Pays Tribute to DEFA

    Tom Zickler Pays Tribute to DEFA with 'Traumfabrik'

    “Traumfabrik” marks the return of one of Germany’s most successful producers back onto the film stage in more ways than one. A period-piece love letter to East Germany’s famed DEFA film studios, now known as Studio Babelsberg, “Traumfabrik” is a romantic drama set in 1961 that follows a young studio extra’s ambitious efforts to reunite [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Crown Intl. Hits Milestone With 'Galaxina,' Other Cult Classics

    Cannes Film Festival has earned the admiration of film lovers for showcasing the finest in auteur films. But for the last 60 years, the Cannes Market has provided economic oomph to the annual seaside unspoolings, with fare perhaps less artsy, but with its own special aesthetic pleasures. Cannes Palme d’Or winner (and 2019 Fest competitor) [...]

  • Cannes Marche Adds More Tech, VR

    Cannes Marche Adds More Tech, VR to Program Lineup

    The Marché du Film has often tried to keep one eye on the future. Between 1998 and 2001 it ran MITIC — the International Market of Technologies and Innovation in Cinema — a new-media pavilion specifically designed to introduce market attendees to the latest innovations in digital cameras and projectors. Though that specific project went [...]

  • Cannes Marche Turns 60 With Pulse

    Cannes Marche Turns 60 With Pulse on the Future of the Film Biz

    Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Marché du Film has a long history of reflecting trends in the larger film industry while reacting to the realities of the moment. Indeed, when the festival organizers created the Marché in 1959, they hardly invented the idea of a market. Ever since the first edition of Cannes [...]

  • Cannes Film Festival Director Slams Trump,

    Cannes Film Festival Director: 'We're Not Giving Alain Delon the Nobel Peace Prize'

    Thierry Fremaux, the artistic director of the Cannes Film Festival, defended the decision to give controversial actor Alain Delon an honorary Palme d’Or, during a sometimes testy press conference on Monday. “We’re not giving Alain Delon the Nobel Peace Prize,” a visibly frustrated Fremaux said, drawing some laughter. The move to recognize Delon, the star [...]

  • Doris Day Dead

    Doris Day, Legendary Actress, Dies at 97

    Doris Day, one of Hollywood’s most popular stars of the 1950s and ’60s who was Oscar-nommed for “Pillow Talk” and starred in her own TV show, has died. She was 97. The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed the legendary actress-singer died on Monday at her Carmel Valley, Calif. home. Though she was marketed as a [...]

  • Bicycles and E-Bikes Open Up Provence

    Bicycles and E-Bikes Open Up Provence for Post-Cannes Jaunts

    After Cannes, detox in Provence on a bike tour of the region. E-bikes have opened up cycling adventures for those who maybe don’t want — or can’t — ride long distances. Self-guided tours in Cannes and Provence abound, and good tours with a guide offer better efficiency, historic information and insider local access. “We are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad