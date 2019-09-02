Timothée Chalamet on ‘The King’: ‘There Are Still People That Come Into Power by Lineage Today’

Timothée Chalamet plays a young prince who likes to party but is forced to contend with wielding power after the death of his tyrannical father in David Michod’s “The King,” which has its premiere in Venice on Monday.

And when Chalamet’s character, Hal, reluctantly takes the throne, he at first navigates politics, chaos and his father’s war using a moral compass and his pacifist instincts in a way that Chalamet said is still relevant.