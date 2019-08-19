Tim Roth to Receive Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award

British actor Tim Roth is to receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award in recognition of his “exceptional contribution to the art of film.” The ceremony at the Sarajevo Film Festival will be held on Tuesday. He will hold a masterclass on the same day.

His first screen role was the lead in the controversial Prix Italia award-winning TV movie “Made in Britain.” Roth’s second project came immediately after, starring in Mike Leigh’s critically acclaimed film “Meantime.” As his success continued, Roth starred in more than 15 film and television projects including Stephen Frears’ “The Hit,” for which he won the Standard Award for best newcomer, Peter Greenaway’s “The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover,” Tom Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” and Robert Altman’s “Vincent and Theo,” in which he portrayed Vincent Van Gogh.

Roth gained worldwide recognition for his roles in two Quentin Tarantino films, “Reservoir Dogs” and “Pulp Fiction.” For his role in “Rob Roy” he was touted as one of the best villains in screen history and earned a Golden Globe nomination and an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor.

Related Sarajevo Film Festival and International Casting Directors Network Look to Launch Local Stars Isabelle Huppert on Fateful Encounters, the Nature of Acting and Judging a Good Script

His other credits include “Heart of Darkness,” “Little Odessa,” “Four Rooms,” “Everyone Says I Love You,” “Gridlock’d,” “Legend of 1900,” “Don’t Come Knockin,” “Funny Games,” and “The Incredible Hulk.”

Roth’s recent credits include “Broken,” which earned him a British Independent Film Award nomination for best actor, “Chronic,” which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for male lead, and “600 Millas.” He co-starred in Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight.”

He made his directorial debut with “The War Zone,” starring Ray Winstone and based on the book by Alexander Stuart. The film premiered at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews and was also at the Cannes Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival.

Roth starred in Brian Grazer/Imagine’s Fox drama series “Lie to Me,” as a cutting-edge researcher who pioneered the field of deception detection. He also co-starred in Discovery Channel’s miniseries “Klondike,” from executive producer Ridley Scott, the BBC drama “10 Rillington Place,” where he played the notorious serial killer John Christie, and in the International Emmy nominated BBC TV movie “Reg.”

Roth stars in “Tin Star,” a television series for Sky Atlantic, and is in production on Season 3. He can be currently seen in the feature film “Luce,” opposite Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer. He stars opposite Clive Owen in “The Song of Names” from Sony Pictures Classics, which will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this September.