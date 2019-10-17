×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tilda Swinton to Preside Over The Marrakech Film Festival

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Brigitte Lacombe

Tilda Swinton, the iconoclastic British actress and producer, is set to preside over the 18th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, succeeding to American director James Gray.

Swinton, who won an Oscar and a BAFTA award for best supporting actress for “Michael Clayton,” has been leading an eclectic acting career. She has collaborated with prominent directors from different countries, for instance Bong Joon Ho on “Snowpiercer,” and “Okja;” Lynn Ramsay on “We Need to Talk About Kevin;” Jim Jarmusch on “Broken Flowers,” “The Dead Don’t Die” and “Only Lovers Left Alive;” the Coen Brothers on “Hail, Caesar!” and “Burn After Reading;” Luca Guadagnino on “I Am Love,” “A Bigger Splash” and “Suspiria;” and Wes Anderson on four films, including “Moonrise Kingdom” and the upcoming “The French Dispatch” which she recently wrapped shooting. She also starred in the Marvel Studios blockbuster “Doctor Strange.”

“It is my honour to serve the exceptional festival of Marrakech as president of the Jury this year,” said Swinton.

“The State of Cinema knows no boundary and the prospect of joining with my comrades from around our planet to discover and celebrate work from all her continents is a privilege and joy for which I am sincerely grateful and to which I look forward immensely,” said Swinton.

Swinton started her career starring with “Caravaggio” directed by Derek Jarman with she made seven more films, including “The Last of England,” “The Garden,” “War Requiem” and “Edward II” for which she won best actress at Venice in 1991. The actress gained international recognition in 1992 with her performance in Sally Potter’s “Orlando” which was based on the novel by Virginia Woolf.

On top of “The French Dispatch,” Swinton recently finished shooting the second part of Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir” whose first film world premiered at Sundance this year, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria.”

Swinton has also been co-producing and exec producing feature films and documentaries, notably the 2018 documentary “Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema.”

The Marrakech made a big comeback in 2018 after a one-year hiatus and brought together a flurry of big names, notably Martin Scorsese, Robert de Niro, the late Agnes Varda, Guillermo Del Toro, Robert Pattinson, Dakota Johnson and Gray who presided the jury.

The Marrakech festival is run by a foundation presided by Morocco’s Prince Moulay Rachid, the brother of King Mohammed VI. The new programming team is spearheaded by Christoph Terhechte, the former head of the Berlin Film Festival’s Forum section.

The 18th edition of the festival will run Nov. 28-Dec. 7.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Tilda Swinton to Preside Over The

    Tilda Swinton to Preside Over The Marrakech Film Festival

    Tilda Swinton, the iconoclastic British actress and producer, is set to preside over the 18th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, succeeding to American director James Gray. Swinton, who won an Oscar and a BAFTA award for best supporting actress for “Michael Clayton,” has been leading an eclectic acting career. She has collaborated with [...]

  • The King Netflix

    Middleburg Film Festival Brings Hollywood to Virginia

    For the last seven years, audiences have flocked to the Middleburg Film Festival. Running October 17th – 21st, and situated in the wine-country hills of historic Middleburg, Virg., the festival usually highlights some of the year’s buzziest titles, and 2019 is no exception. “We’re a smaller festival with fewer overall screenings than other events, so we [...]

  • Kelly McCormick and David Leitch'Fast &

    'Wheelman' Director to Helm 'Versus' From David Leitch, Kelly McCormick (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Wheelman” director Jeremy Rush is in negotiations to helm the action movie “Versus,” with Kelly McCormick and David Leitch producing. Rush will direct the Universal movie from a script penned by “Three Musketeers” scribe Alex Litvak and “American Assassin” writer Mike Finch. Plot details are being kept under wraps, though it will follow the genre [...]

  • Taika Waititi Jojo Rabbit Premiere

    Why Director Taika Waititi Decided to Play Adolf Hitler in 'Jojo Rabbit'

    “Fox Searchlight blackmailed me into doing it,” Taika Waititi told Variety of playing Adolf Hilter in “Jojo Rabbit” at the film’s premiere at American Legion Post 43 on Tuesday night in Hollywood. Staying mum when asked which other actors had been on his wish list to play the role, Waititi explained why he eventually decided [...]

  • ALACARTE_HOME

    Brazil’s Pandora Filmes Readies Country’s First Classic Film Streaming Platform

    Brazilian distribution company Pandora Filmes was founded by André Sturm in 1989 as the country’s first independent distributor of foreign and domestic, classic and contemporary arthouse cinema. Still pushing the envelope three decades later, Juliana Brito is representing the company at this year’s Lumiere Festival, looking for classic film titles to fill out the catalog [...]

  • Hannah Minghella

    Bad Robot Poaches TriStar Pictures President Hannah Minghella to Lead Film Unit

    In a surprise announcement Thursday, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot revealed it has lured away Sony Pictures executive Hannah Minghella to lead its film division. Minghella will report to Abrams and Bad Robot co-CEO Katie McGrath. She will oversee both development and production. TriStar executive vice president Nicole Brown will take up the mantle in the [...]

  • Paul Dano arrives at the 71st

    'The Batman': Paul Dano to Play The Riddler

    Paul Dano is in talks to join Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. “The Batman,” sources tell Variety. Though the studio would not confirm the role, insiders believe that Dano would be playing the classic comic book villain The Riddler. Dano’s casting comes on the heels of Jonah Hill turning down an offer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad