×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

See the First Set Photos of Tilda Swinton, Apichatpong Weerasethakul ‘Memoria’ Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
MEMORIA
CREDIT: Sandro Kopp

Filming kicked off in Colombia on August 19 for Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Tilda Swinton-led “Memoria,” the filmmaker’s first feature to be shot outside his home country.

Germany’s The Match Factory, which has represented several of Weerasethakul’s  previous films on the international market including 2010 Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives,” will do so again on “Memoria,” and have shared with Variety exclusive first images of Weerasethakul and Swinton on set.

Filling out the international cast for the film are César and San Sebastian best actress award-winner Jeanne Balibar (“Late August, Early September,” “Barbara”), Daniel Gimenez Cacho – star of Lucrecia Martel’s 2018 Argentine Oscar submission “Zama,” Colombian TV star Juan Pablo Urrego and “Surviving Escobar’s” Elkin Diaz.

Related

The eight-week shoot will split time between the mountain village of Pijao and the Colombian capital, Bogota.

While on vacation in Colombia, Weerasethakul was struck by the country’s natural beauty, juxtaposed with its violent past. The idea for “Memoria” was quick to take root.

Inspired, the filmmaker stayed three months in the country preparing his script. He was particularly struck by a century-long construction project to tunnel through the Andes mountain range, which plays an integral role in the film’s plot.

In the film, Swinton plays an orchid farmer visiting her ill sister in Bogota. While there, she befriends a French archaeologist (Balibar) in charge of monitoring the construction project and a young musician (Diaz).

Each night, she is bothered by increasingly loud bangs which prevent her from getting any sleep. Her insomnia worsens until she meets a fish scaler who claims to be a centuries-old alien that can help her with the banging only she can hear.

“There’s something that has drawn me here,” said Weerasethakul from Colombia, just before shooting began. “I am not quite sure what. It is a personal earthquake, a quiet madness. I am convinced that once I start shooting this film, I will sleep better.”

“Memoria” is produced by Weerasethakul’s Kick the Machine, Burning Blue, Illuminations Films, Anna Sanders Films, Match Factory Productions and Piano Producciones. In addition to previously announced co-producers from Colombia, Thailand, the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, The Match Factory has confirmed to Variety that Jia Zangke’s Xstream, the Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation and Bord Cadre Films have signed on as co-producers.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • MEMORIA

    See the First Set Photos of Tilda Swinton, Apichatpong Weerasethakul ‘Memoria’ Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

    Filming kicked off in Colombia on August 19 for Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Tilda Swinton-led “Memoria,” the filmmaker’s first feature to be shot outside his home country. Germany’s The Match Factory, which has represented several of Weerasethakul’s  previous films on the international market including 2010 Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His [...]

  • Tobin Bell Starring in 'Mouth to

    Film News Roundup: Tobin Bell Starring in 'Mouth to Mouth' Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Tobin Bell, David Walton, Majandra Delfino and Mickey Rourke are cast; “Dark Waters,” “Covers” and “Albanian Gangster” get release dates. CASTINGS “Saw” actor Tobin Bell will star in the independent comedy “Mouth to Mouth,” Variety has learned exclusively. Related Film Review: 'The Dead Don't Die' Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Personal History [...]

  • MPAA Logo

    Top MPAA Executive Steven Fabrizio Fired Amid Sexual Abuse, Blackmail Charges

    Steven Fabrizio, a top executive at the Motion Picture Association of America, has been fired following charges of second degree sexual abuse and blackmail. Fabrizio served as general counsel to the trade group, which represents the interests of Hollywood on Capitol Hill. He was charged on Saturday in Washington, D.C. On Monday morning, MPAA Chairman [...]

  • Megan Ellison

    Annapurna Resolves More Than $200 Million in Debt, Pushes Ahead Without Banks (EXCLUSIVE)

    Annapurna Pictures has resolved more than $200 million in debt, insiders close to the matter told Variety, after weeks of hardball between top financial institutions and Larry Ellison, Oracle billionaire and father of Annapurna CEO Megan Ellison. Participants in the studio’s revolving credit facility will receive roughly $0.82 on the dollar to cure more than [...]

  • Eva LongoriaKering Talks: Women in Motion,

    Eva Longoria to Direct Biopic About Flamin' Hot Cheetos Creator

    Eva Longoria will direct Fox Searchlight’s “Flamin’ Hot,” a biopic about the man who created the spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Variety first reported in February, 2018, that Searchlight and DeVon Franklin were set to produce the film “Flamin’ Hot,” which will tell the true story of Richard Montanez, who rose from humble beginnings to being [...]

  • Chef Eddie Huang seen at the

    'Fresh Off the Boat' Author Eddie Huang Directing Coming-of-Age Story 'Boogie'

    Chef, TV host and author Eddie Huang has been set to direct and write coming-of-age story “Boogie” for Focus Features. The project is set in contemporary New York City and follows a Chinese-American basketball phenom who struggles to balance the expectations of his immigrant family with his own dreams of becoming a player for the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad