‘The Wife’ Director Björn Runge Set to Direct ‘Stardream’

Bjorn Runge
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Swedish director Björn Runge, whose latest film “The Wife” earned its star Glenn Close a Golden Globe for best actress, is set to direct “Stardream.”

Written by Felix Harrison (“Far Edge of The World”), “Stardream” is a post-apocalyptic film following the journey of a hundreds of thousands of humans who board a spaceship to escape the Earth and travel to a distant planet.
When malfunctions in the spaceship start occuring, the command team develop an AI, Stephen. But Stephen develops a profound attachment to Andreya, his creator, and the future of the human race is compromised.

“Stardream” will bring back “The Wife”‘s director of photography, Ulf Bråntas and editor Lena Runge, as well as Silver Reel’s producer, Claudia Bluemhuber, and co-producer, Georgia Bayliff.

“It is an absolute privilege to be a part of ‘Stardream.’ Dealing with big questions about humanity, this is a powerful drama with hypnotic possibilities that will take everyone involved to a new level of filmmaking,” said Runge. “The audience will be invited into a mind-blowing experience about loss and love,” said the director.

Producers Bluemhuber and Newmark said “Runge”‘s “deep sensitivity to the material promises to make this a very special science-fiction feature.”

The team of “Stardream” are currently casting the lead roles and are planning a summer shoot in the U.K.

“The Wife,” which was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics after its world premiere at Toronto, focused on the increasingly strained marriage of Joan Castleman (Close) and her Nobel-prize winning husband Joe (Jonathan Pryce).

Harrison, whose science fiction script “Far Edge of the World” topped the 2016 Brit List, is currently attached to adapt Kate Hamer’s bestselling novel “The Girl in the Red Coat” for Endor Productions.

Runge is represented by James Engle, Mike Marcus and Adam Riback at Echo Lake and Hugo Young from Independent. Felix Harrison is represented by Mady Niel at 42, and by Jon Cassir and Pete Stein at CAA.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

