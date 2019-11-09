‘The Traitor,’ ‘An Officer and a Spy,’ ‘Pain and Glory’ Lead European Film Awards Race

Marco Bellocchio’s “The Traitor,” Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy” and Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” lead the race for the 32nd European Film Awards with four nominations apiece. The awards, voted on by more than 3,600 members of the European Film Academy, will be presented at the awards ceremony on Dec. 7 in Berlin.

Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” followed with three nominations each, while Ladj Ly’s “Les Misérables” and Nora Fingscheidt’s “System Crasher” were both short-listed in two categories.

A single nomination each went to “A White, White Day,” “And Then We Danced,” “Beanpole,” “Gundermann” and “Queen of Hearts.”

Competing for best documentary are “For Sama,” “Honeyland,” “Putin’s Witnesses,” “Selfie” and “The Disappearance of My Mother.”

The nominations were announced Saturday at the Seville European Film Festival.

Polanski’s nods come the day after he was accused of raping a French actress in 1975, when she was 18 years old. The allegation comes 41 years after Polanski’s Stateside conviction of statutory rape in 1978, which led to him fleeing the U.S. to avoid sentencing.

EUROPEAN FILM

“An Officer and a Spy” (Dir: Roman Polanski)

“Les Misérables” (Dir: Ladj Ly)

“Pain and Glory” (Dir: Pedro Almodóvar)

“System Crasher” (Dir: Nora Fingscheidt)

“The Favourite” (Dir: Yorgos Lanthimos)

“The Traitor” (Dir: Marco Bellocchio)

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY

“For Sama” (Dir: Waad al-Kateab & Edward Watts)

“Honeyland” (Dir: Ljubomir Stefanov & Tamara Kotevska)

“Putin’s Witnesses” (Dir: Vitaly Mansky)

“Selfie” (Dir: Agostino Ferrente)

“The Disappearance of My Mother” (Dir: Beniamino Barrese)

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR

Pedro Almodóvar for “Pain and Glory”

Marco Bellocchio for “The Traitor”

Yorgos Lanthimos for “The Favourite”

Roman Polanski for “An Officer and a Spy”

Céline Sciamma for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

EUROPEAN ACTRESS

Olivia Colman in “The Favourite”

Trine Dyrholm in “Queen of Hearts”

Noémie Merlant & Adèle Haenel in “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Viktoria Miroshnichenko in “Beanpole”

Helena Zengel in “System Crasher”

EUROPEAN ACTOR

Antonio Banderas in “Pain and Glory”

Jean Dujardin in “An Officer and a Spy”

Pierfrancesco Favino in “The Traitor”

Levan Gelbakhiani in “And Then We Danced”

Alexander Scheer in “Gundermann”

Ingvar E. Sigurðsson in “A White, White Day”

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER

Pedro Almodóvar for “Pain and Glory”

Marco Bellocchio, Ludovica Rampoldi, Valia Santella & Francesco Piccolo for “The Traitor”

Robert Harris & Roman Polanski for “An Officer and a Spy”

Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini & Alexis Manenti for “Les Misérables”

Céline Sciamma for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”