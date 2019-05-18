×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Square’ Director Ruben Östlund on Follow Up Black Comedy ‘Triangle of Sadness’

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shutterstock

Director Ruben Östlund, who won the 2017 Palme d’Or and was Oscar nominated for “The Square,” says he is assembling an A-list international cast for his follow-up film project.

The English-language dark comedy “Triangle of Sadness,” which centers on a male fashion model and his fashion model girlfriend who have attained celebrity status as a couple, will lampoon the worlds of fashion and the super-rich.

Speaking to Variety Saturday in Cannes, Östlund compared the cast to the all-star lineup of one of the world’s top soccer team, known as the “Galácticos” and renowned for their high salaries. “The goal with the film was to create an ensemble that is like Real Madrid,” he said. He wouldn’t reveal who has been recruited so far.

Östlund said he has been casting the parts himself, travelling to Paris, Berlin, London, New York, Los Angeles and Stockholm for the casting sessions.

He says that the strong critical reception for “The Square” and the 2015 Golden Globe nominee “Force Majeure” has helped him attract interest from top Hollywood actors for parts in the film. “A lot more people are curious about my work,” he said.

Related

In the film the celebrity couple go on a cruise for the super-rich, but the captain is a Marxist and sets out to punish his spoilt passengers by staging a grand dinner during a violent storm, where a combination of food poisoning and seasickness has extreme effects on their digestion.

“The captain is a Marxist and there is a reason for that: Marx had theories that are really useful when you are trying to understand the world and why we act as we act,” he said. “From a thematic point of view, it is going to focus on how our behavior changes [depending on] which position we have in an economic structure.”

He added: “I am going to take as my starting point that these models — with their [good] looks — have a currency that makes them able to climb in a class society.”

When they are shipwrecked on an island, the power dynamic changes with a cleaning lady suddenly gaining an elevated status as she is the only one who can supply food to the marooned glitterati.

Östlund hopes that the film, which will have a comic tone, will provoke heated debate among theater-goers after they’ve watched the film. “There is one reason why we watch films together: it is because we need content that we can talk about when we are leaving the cinema. We need to have a problem for the audience that they can relate to,” he said. “But there is no contradiction in that and being entertaining.”

“Triangle of Sadness” will go into production early next year. It will shoot on location in the main centers of the fashion industry, on a yacht on the Mediterranean, and an island, either in Greece or Thailand, he said. He will also shoot scenes on the stages of Film i Väst in Sweden.

Östlund likes to have long shoots — this film will shoot over 65 days, while “The Square” shot for 70 days. “What we need is time to evaluate what we are doing, and to make decision [about how to shoot the scenes],” he said, adding that he shoots different versions of scenes to see which works best. “I do on average about 40 takes on every camera setup.”

He explained that he acts out the roles with the actors himself during casting sessions, which he regards as his “rehearsal time” as director. “For me, it is super helpful because then I understand how I should direct the scenes, and what kind of mechanism there is in the scenes the actors can use,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • 'The Square' Director Ruben Östlund on

    'The Square' Director Ruben Östlund on Follow Up Black Comedy 'Triangle of Sadness'

    Director Ruben Östlund, who won the 2017 Palme d’Or and was Oscar nominated for “The Square,” says he is assembling an A-list international cast for his follow-up film project. The English-language dark comedy “Triangle of Sadness,” which centers on a male fashion model and his fashion model girlfriend who have attained celebrity status as a [...]

  • Les plus belles années d'une vie

    Claude Lelouch's Cannes-Bound 'The Best Years of a Life' Trailer Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

    Palme d’Or winning director Claude Lelouch has unveiled the trailer for his latest film “The Best Years of A Life,” which will world premiere in the out-of-competition section at the Cannes Film Festival. Sold by Other Angle, the movie marks Lelouch’s follow-up film to “A Man and A Woman,” the 1966 romantic drama which won [...]

  • Spread your wings

    SND Scores Major Deals on Nicolas Vanier's 'Spread Your Wings' (EXCLUSIVE)

    SND has closed a flurry of deals on Nicolas Vanier’s (“Belle et Sebastien”) “Spread Your Wings” following the movie’s market premiere at Cannes. The lavishly-lensed family adventure follows an ornithologist who sets off to teach orphaned white-fronted geese how to migrate with his and uses his airplane to guide them all the way to Norway. [...]

  • Papicha

    Cannes Film Review: 'Papicha'

    Terrific lead characterizations and edgy camerawork hold their own against a problematic script in Mounia Meddour’s feature debut “Papicha.” This is a film designed to be championed by everyone wanting to support a woman’s right to self-expression: It’s got a female director (not a novelty in the Maghreb), depicts powerful young women refusing to bow [...]

  • And Then We Danced

    Cannes Film Review: 'And Then We Danced'

    In an equitable world, Levan Gelbakhiani, the lead actor in the Tbilisi-set “And Then We Danced,” would be thrust to stardom for his extraordinary performance as a dancer who finally acts on his gay desires. But this is far from an equitable world, and though the uneven film is likely to get significant attention from [...]

  • Media Musketeers Inks Slate Finance Pact

    Media Musketeers Inks Slate Finance Pact With Entourage Ventures (EXCLUSIVE)

    Recently minted film and TV firm Media Musketeers has signed a slate finance deal with Paris-based investment outfit Entourage Ventures. It has also brought on Patrick Swiderski as its finance chief. Former Apple executives Sebastien Janin and Andy Docherty teamed with former Warner Bros. exec Chris Law to launch Media Musketeers earlier this year. Its [...]

  • Rufus Sewell'The Man in the High

    Florian Zeller's 'The Father' Adds Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, Mark Gatiss

    Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, Mark Gatiss and Olivia Williams have joined Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the cast of Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” the feature film adaptation of his award-winning stage play, Variety has confirmed. Embankment represents worldwide sales, excluding France. CAA, UTA and Embankment co-represent the U.S. In “The Father,” Hopkins plays the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad