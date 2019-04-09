TF1 Studio Signs Pact With Universal Pictures Video

TF1 Studio, the film and TV co-production and distribution arm of France’s leading commercial network, has signed a deal with Universal Pictures Video to distribute its content.

Starting this month, Universal Pictures Video will be handling all the distribution of TF1 Studio’s films and series on its home entertainment platforms. TF1 Studio’s 2019 slate includes the bigscreen adaptation of “Rémi sans Famille,” the comedy “Just a gigolo,” and the anticipated animated feature “The Queen’s Corgi” (pictured).

Universal Pictures Video will also be handling the home entertainment distribution of “Miraculous Ladybug.”

On the theatrical distribution side, TF1 Studio does not boasts in-house distribution operations and works with distributors on a case by case basis. It has several films set up at Mars Films and Paramount.

In terms of VOD, TF1 has MYTF1 which the French network claims ranks as the second most popular VOD service locally, based on the percentage of French users; and it has the SVOD service TFOU MAX which is dedicated to kids content and has over 750,000 subscribers.

Gilles Pelisson, the president of TF1, attended MipTV and delivered a keynote during which he highlighted the strength of TF1 within the European TV landscape. TF1’s flagship channel pulled once again the largest market share (22.5%) in Europe last year.