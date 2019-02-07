TF1 Studio Bows Action Comedy ‘The Lion’ With Dany Boon, Philippe Katerine (EXCLUSIVE)

TF1 Studio has picked up Ludovic Colbeau-Justin’s “The Lion,” a high-concept action comedy starring Dany Boon (“Welcome to the Ch’tis”) and Philippe Katerine (“Sink or Swim”).

Set to start shooting next week, the movie follows Romain, a psychologist who is fascinated by his patient, Leo Milan, who claims to be a highly-trained international spy, code-named The Lion. When Romain’s fiancée is kidnapped, just as The Lion predicted, Romain realizes that Leo is the only one who seems to know what’s going on and the only one who has the skills to rescue her. Desperate, Romain embarks on a frantic chase across Paris with The Lion to rescue Louise and protect France’s central bank from the heist of the century.

The movie will be lensing in Paris and in Dubai for a few days. Monkey Pack Films is producing the film. TF1 Studio is representing the film in international markets and will co-distribute it in France with Mars Film in February 2020. TF1 Studio is kicking off pre-sales on the film at the European Film Market this week.

Katerine is one of the leading actors of Gilles Lellouche’s “Sink or Swim” which is nominated for 10 Cesar Awards this year. Boon is one of France’s most successful comedy directors and actors. His most recent film, “La ch’tite famille,” was a box office hit last year.

“It has been a long time since we have come across such a terrific comedy duo. It reminds us of legendary teams such as Gerard Depardieu and Pierre Richard, Jean Reno and Christan Clavier, who made French comedies so successful,” said Sabine Chemaly, executive VP of international sales at TF1 Studio.

Colbeau-Justin was an up-and-coming French director who’s handled both action and comedy, having directed many episodes of the Luc Besson-penned series “No Limit” as well as “Just One Look,” the series based on Harlan Coben’s bestseller. Colbeau-Justin also co-directed “C’est tout pour moi” with Nawell Madani, and was a cinematographer on Franck Dubosc’s “Rolling to You.”