Cannes: Fox Searchlight Nabs Terrence Malick’s ‘A Hidden Life’

Fox Searchlight has picked up rights for U.S. and several international territories on Terrence Malick’s contemplative World War II drama “A Hidden Life,” which world premiered Sunday in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

“A Hidden Life” tells the true story of the Austrian farmer Franz Jägerstätter who rejected Adolf Hitler and objected to the war. He was ultimately ostracized by his community, imprisoned for his convictions, and executed.

The film, which is headlined by Austrian actor August Diehl, marks Malick’s return to the Cannes Film Festival competition following his Palme d’Or winning 2011 “The Tree of Life.” Diehl stars opposite Valerie Pachner. The cast is completed by Maria Simon, Tobias Moretti, the late Bruno Ganz and Matthias Schoenaerts.

The reviews have been strong, but Malick movies have been box office duds in recent years. He hasn’t had a film that cracked $1 million at the domestic box office since 2011’s “The Tree of Life,” which Searchlight also released. Malick tone poems such as “Knight of Cups” ($566,006), “Song to Song” ($443,684), and “To the Wonder” ($587,615) collapsed at the box office. Presumably Searchlight thinks it can push “A Hidden Life” into the awards season fray.

To that end, the movie will be bolstered by the warm critical response it received upon premiering in competition at Cannes. <em>Variety</em>’s review said the film “…poses tough questions about personal faith in a world gone astray in this epic return to form.”

If the film doesn’t receive Oscar buzz it could be in trouble. Diehl is hardly a household name, the subject matter is a tough one, and Malick is press shy and can’t be counted on to beat the drum for his movies. At the film’s Cannes premiere, festival chief Thierry Frémaux practically hurled himself in front of a camera man who was taking shots of the reclusive director as he basked in a standing ovation.

CAA Media Finance sold the film with Mister Smith. The deal is rumored to be in the $12 million range.