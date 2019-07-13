×

Greek Director Syllas Tzoumerkas on the Need for Defiance

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
European Film Promotion Future Frames
CREDIT: Courtesy of KVIFF

Syllas Tzoumerkas, one of the filmmakers who formed part of the Greek New Wave, believes young filmmakers should remain defiant against norms and conformity when developing a film language unique to themselves.

Speaking during a masterclass at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival entitled “A Very Certain Defiance,” Tzoumerkas told his young audience, participants of European Film Promotion’s Future Frames program, “The word ‘defiance’ can create a path for you in surviving the film industry.”

The director, whose films include 2010 Venice Critics’ Week pic “Homeland,” 2014 Locarno competition film “A Blast,” and this year’s Berlin Panorama player “The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea,” advised them: “You are going to have to create a core – an inner strength – that is non-negotiable because this is what is going to feed you; this what is going to create content.”

He added: “Be defiant against all the sea of opinion, norms, conformity… be defiant against yourself. Question yourself as much as you can. Be defiant against your own insecurities and non-exposure to things. Dare to speak to people, to be extrovert. Be defiant against your own timidity.”

Related

Tzoumerkas said his own distinctive film language was already present in his 2001 short films “The Devouring Eyes,” which got him kicked out of film school, but was also selected for Cannes’ Cinéfondation. This language included long takes, a focus on questions of sexuality, a quest for freedom, and “a certain cheapness, a white trashness,” he explained. Finding this language was “my liberation moment,” he said. “It was when I found a language that didn’t look like anything else. It had something that was vibrant in me; it depicted a true image of what I was searching for. I had to find my own way. It’s not about fitting a certain conformity or proving yourself to anyone.”

Tzoumerkas cautioned against making films with a message and espousing any moral or emotional certainties, or “a politically correct view of the world.” He advised the young filmmakers to “weaponize existential questions, weaponize ambiguities.” “I despise certainties of all sorts,” he said.

He told them to “use everything that is vivid to you,” and seek self-awareness. In his case this had included recognizing “a pool of hate inside of me that I could use creatively, and made me feel surprisingly normal.”

He cautioned against working with those who tried to rein you in. “If someone is always telling you to ‘go less’ something is wrong. Trust people who want you to ‘go more,’” he said.

He added, “Be careful when you work with people from different film generations,” but instead “trust the people who emerge with you.” “You need people who are on the same page as you,” he said.

He recalled his sense of frustration with Greek cinema in the 1980s and 90s, which was “nowhere internationally,” apart from Theo Angelopoulos. The attempt by a new generation to break free led to the creation of the Greek New Wave, also called the Greek Weird Wave, which included Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2009 film “Dogtooth” and Athina Rachel Tsangari’s “Attenberg” in 2012.

Tzoumerkas compared the filmmaker to a troubadour in the Middle Ages, who ran the risk that eventually their master would tire of them, and cut off their head. “This troubadour’s body is going to be me, you, everybody. That’s fine because before [we die] we will sing as much as we can, and for as long as we can.”

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

More Film

  • European Film Promotion Future Frames

    Greek Director Syllas Tzoumerkas on the Need for Defiance

    Syllas Tzoumerkas, one of the filmmakers who formed part of the Greek New Wave, believes young filmmakers should remain defiant against norms and conformity when developing a film “language” unique to themselves. Speaking during a masterclass at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival entitled “A Very Certain Defiance,” Tzoumerkas told his young audience, participants of European [...]

  • SpiderMan Far From Home

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Bites Into Newcomers With $45 Million Weekend

    Sony’s second weekend of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is dominating North American moviegoing with around $45 million, taking in more than the combined totals of the next three titles — “Toy Story 4,” “Crawl” and “Stuber.” Should Saturday estimates hold, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will wind up the weekend with $275 million in domestic grosses [...]

  • bethany hamilton unstoppable

    Film Review: 'Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable'

    No matter how many times you hear the story of Bethany Hamilton, the U.S. professional surfing champion whose left arm got bitten off by a tiger shark when she was 13, it exerts an emotional power that can’t be denied. At this point, however, the story is so familiar that it has taken on the [...]

  • The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

    Film Review: ‘The White Storm 2: Drug Lords’

    Shootouts and car chases are interrupted only by brief bouts of middling melodrama in “The White Storm 2: Drug Lords,” an in-name-only sequel to the 2013 hit about cops involved in the war on drugs. Vigorously directed by prolific veteran Herman Yau (“Shock Wave”) and well served by an all-star cast headed by Andy Lau [...]

  • Gary LeMel at the 7th Annual

    Gary LeMel, Film Music Supervision Giant and Pop-Jazz Singer, Dies at 80

    Gary LeMel, a longtime president of music at Warner Bros. Pictures whom the Los Angeles Times once called “the father of the compilation soundtrack album,” died July 6 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 80. Film agent Richard Kraft called him “a true giant in the film music industry.” Songwriters Hall of Fame [...]

  • Frédérique Bredin

    France's National Film Board Faces Presidency Crisis

    A sign of the times: France’s National Film Board (CNC) has no president for the first time in its 70-year history. Fredrique Bredin, who was finishing her second three-year term at the end of the week and was running for a third one, exited the institution on Wednesday. Some reports in France claimed that Bredin [...]

  • Spider-Man Far From Home

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' to Stay on Top Over 'Crawl,' 'Stuber'

    Sony’s second weekend of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is heading for a leading $37 million, easily topping “Toy Story 4,” “Crawl” and “Stuber,” early estimates showed Friday. Disney’s fourth weekend of “Toy Story 4” will finish a distant second with $20 million, followed by the openings of Paramount’s alligator disaster movie “Crawl” with about $12 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad