Sundance: ‘Photograph,’ From ‘Our Souls at Night’ Director Ritesh Batra, Sells Widely

Sales agent The Match Factory has sealed a raft of deals in major territories for romantic drama “Photograph,” the new film from “Our Souls at Night” and “The Lunchbox” director Ritesh Batra, ahead of the movie’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Set in Mumbai, “Photograph” centers on a struggling street photographer who, under pressure from his grandmother to get married, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée. The pair develop a connection that transforms them in ways they did not expect.

Among the international distributors who have picked up the film are Curzon in the U.K., Le Pacte in France, NFP in Germany, BIM in Italy and Vertigo in Spain. Other buyers include Madman in Australia/New Zealand, Seven in Greece, Cirko in Hungary, Filmcoopi in Switzerland and Filmarti in Turkey. Amazon Studios has U.S. rights.

The Hindi-language film, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, makes its bow on Sunday in Sundance’s Premieres section. It will have its European premiere at the Berlin Film Festival as part of the Berlinale Special section. The film was produced by Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjan, Batra, Michael Weber, Viola Fuegen and Michel Merkt.

Batra’s debut feature, “The Lunchbox,” premiered in Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013, and was nominated for a BAFTA award. Batra has since directed “Our Souls at Night,” starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, and “The Sense of an Ending,” with Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling.