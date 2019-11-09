×

‘Summer White,’ ‘Perfect David,’ ‘Nocturna’ ‘Set for Ventana Sur’s Copia Final (EXCLUSIVE)

A-Mother
CREDIT: Antorcha Films

LOS ANGELES  —Three portraits of tortuous mother-son relations – “Summer White,” “A Mother” and “Perfect David” – lend an extra urgency to the Copia Final showcase at this year’s  Ventana Sur, Latin America’s biggest film market.

Suggesting a world where the most elementary of affective bonds is now challenged by unnaturally demanding love or hereditary mental illness, these three movies are all first features, as are four of the six titles playing in 2019’s Copia Final.

For the first time, Ventana Sur’s Copia Final sports a prize, and a significant one at that, a contribution to distribution in France from Canal Plus’ Cine Plus in France, already a distinguished backer of Primer Corte where it gives one of the major awards. A breakdown of 2019 Copia Final titles:

‘SUMMER WHITE’

The latest offering from the Opera Prima program at Mexico’s prestigious CCC film school which is sparking good word-of.mouth as a shrewdly observed psychological drama, “Summer White” is set to unspool next week at Los Cabos GFFF Films in Development showcase. Laced with autobiographical elements, Rodrigo Ruíz Patterson’s debut weighs in as a traumatic coming of age movie, painting a portrait of fragile emotional dependence and pained rebellion of a single son of a single mother who reacts with growing hostility to her new boyfriend moving into their home.

‘PERFECT DAVID’

Felipe Gómez Aparicio’s “Perfect David,” produced by Pablo Ingercher at Oh My Gómez! Films and Roberto Me Dejó Films, turns on.a teen, David, who spends his waking hours pumping iron, driven by an obsessed artist mother who yearns to turn him into her perfect creation. “I shot ‘Perfect David’s’ narrative as experienced from the protagonist’s point of view,” said Gómez Aparicio. “Physically strong, yet emotionally fragile, David struggles to understand his world and fit in with his peers, despite constant pressure,” he added.

‘A MOTHER’

Produced by Jhonny Hendrix, one of the founding fathers of modern Colombian cinema, Diogenes Cuevas’ “A Mother” centers on a man determination to spring his schizophrenic mother from a mental institution. Doing so, he initiates a journey “loaded  with love, madness and loss,” first-time feature director Cuevas told Variety. “In ‘A Mother,’ he went on, “I wanted to address an issue that affects my family: Madness and the taboo which sets in when having someone close in this condition.”

‘NOCTURNA’

The latest from a leading light of Argentina’s genre cinema, director of “Lucifernina,” Gonzalo Calzada’s “Nocturna I – The Great Old Man’s Night” turns on a 100-year-old battling for redemption on his last night on earth. “Eager to seek out new forms of expression and taking into account the themes that ‘Nocturna’ deals with,” its makers produced “Nocturna II – Where Elephants Go to Die,” “another view of the same story [but] radically opposed in its aesthetics,” said Calzada.

‘THE LIFELESS SKIN’

Produced by Araça Filmes, and the feature debut of Denise Moraes and second movie from Bruno Torres (“Waiting for Liz”), ”The Lifeless Skin” is a Brazil-to-Bolivia road movie set on a truck traveling through the vast, semi-arid plains of the Gran Chaco, transporting what the filmmakers describe as “three solitary souls going through change.”

‘CATCHING THE WHITE TUNA’

Colombian Maritza Blanco’s “Catching the White Tuna”weighs in as a drama-thriller, about a teen girl, the granddaughter of a fisherman, caught up in the cocaine trade. As in “The Calm,” selected for Primer Corte, the movie draws a distinction between a young generation of women who prize education – “Catching’s” protagonist hopes to go to university – but are forced to battle Latin America’s violence. They pay a price.

VENTANA SUR 2019 COPIA FINAL LINEUP

“Catching the White Tuna,” Maritza Blanco, Colombia

”The Lifeless Skin,” (Denise Moraes, Bruno Torres, Brazil, Paraguay)

“A Mother,” (Colombia, Argentina)

“Nocturna I – The Great Old Man’s Night,” (Gonzalo Calzada (Argentina)

“Perfect David,” (Felipe Gómez Aparicio, Argentina, Uruguay),

“Summer White,” (Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson. Mexico)

Nocturna
CREDIT: Coruya Cine

 

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

