Strand Releasing Acquires San Sebastian Prize-Winning ‘The Audition’ For North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Ina Weisse’s “The Audition,” the tense psychological drama which world premiered at Toronto and went on to win the Silver Shell Award (for Nina Hoss) at San Sebastian.

Represented in international markets by Les Films du Losange, the film stars Hoss as Anna Bronsky, an obsessive violin teacher at a high school focused on honing young talent. When Anna finds a young student, Alexander, she sets off to create a model of herself but her dedication gradually creates a tense situation and affects her personal life with her husband and son.

“‘The Audition’ features such a powerful performance from Hoss that is heartbreaking, vulnerable and unforgettable, we are proud to have the film for North America” said Strand Releasing’s Jon Gerrans who negotiated the deal with Alice Lesort of Les Films du Losange. Strand plans to release “The Audition” next Spring or Summer.

Variety’s Guy Lodge said “Ina Weisse’s tightly wound portrait of a music teacher on the verge of nervous collapse serves up another note-perfect Nina Hoss solo… Weisse’s gripping, cool-blooded drama upends all manner of inspirational-educator clichés.”

Lesort said Les Films du Losange successfully partnered with Strand Releasing before on Alain Guiraudie’s “Stranger by the Lake.” “We’re happy that Strand Releasing will be bringing the magnetic ‘The Audition’ to North American audiences,” added Lesort.

So far, the film has sold to the U.K. (New Wave), Spain (Syldavia), Benelux (Arti Film), Scandinavia (Edge), Former Yugoslavia (Fivia), Hualu (China), Cine Colombia (Colombia), and several other territories are in advanced negotiations. Les Films du Losange will distribute the film in France on Nov. 6 and in Germany on Jan. 23.

“The Audition” marks Weisse’s second feature film, following her feature debut “The Architect.” The movie is a German-French co-production between Felix von Boehm’s Berlin-based Lupa Film and Pierre-Olivier Bardet’s Paris-based Idéale Audience. “The Audition” was co-produced by Arte and supported by the German-French coproduction fund.

Strand Releasing, which has been handling many award-winning foreign-language films, previously distributed “A Woman in Berlin” with Hoss — the movie performed well in the U.S. and earned solid reviews. “The Audition” also stars Simon Abkarian who starred in Fatih Akin’s “The Cut” which was distributed by Strand.

Based in Culver City and run by Gerrans and Marcus Hu, Strand Releasing will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary with a collection of 30 original short films by directors such as Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Rithy Panh, Gregg Araki, Alain Guiraudie, John Waters, Cindy Sherman, among others. Titled “30/30 Vision, Three Decades of Strand Releasing,” the collection will have a “national tour” beginning in November, said Strand Releasing.